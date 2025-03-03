Calvin Bassey: Fulham ‘strongly condemn’ racist and homophobic abuse aimed at defender
Bassey scored the opening goal in Fulham’s penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United on Sunday
Fulham have condemned the “appalling” racist and homophobic abuse received by defender Calvin Bassey after their FA Cup victory against Manchester United on Sunday.
Bassey scored Fulham’s opening goal at Old Trafford and although Bruno Fernandes equalised, the Cottagers triumphed in a penalty shoot-out to reach the quarter-finals.
"Fulham Football Club is utterly appalled at the racist and homophobic abuse received and subsequently shared by Calvin Bassey on social media after yesterday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United," Fulham said in a statement on Monday.
"We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour which has no place in football or society. Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Calvin Bassey, who will continue to receive our full backing.
"We will do everything in our power to work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators of these vile messages and taking the strongest form of action against them.”
Fulham will play Crystal Palace for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.