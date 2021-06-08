Lloyd Jones makes Cambridge move

Cambridge have signed defender Lloyd Jones on a two-year deal following his departure from Northampton.

The 25-year-old centre-back came through the youth ranks at hometown club Plymouth before signing a professional contract at Liverpool in 2013 and then joining Luton in 2018.

Jones, who moved to Sixfields in 2020 following a successful loan spell, becomes the U’s first summer signing since securing promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

“It feels really great. I met the manager a couple of weeks ago and I really liked what he had to say and the way he plays football,” Jones said on Cambridge’s website.

“It is going to be a proper fresh start for me and I can’t wait to go.”

U’s head coach Mark Bonner added: “Lloyd is a really good first signing for us this transfer window as we look to build a solid base to the team.

“He is an excellent shape and size, handles the ball well and is mobile.

“This gives Lloyd an opportunity to settle in the area and find some stability in his career.

“We are expecting him to use his previous experiences to add real value to the team, and to realise his undoubted potential.”