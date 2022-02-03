Egypt will look to end the home hopes of hosts Cameroon is the two countries target a place in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

With a combined 12 previous titles at the continental competition, two of Africa’s heavyweights will vie in the second semi-final in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde.

While the hosts, who have been in strong goalscoring form, have no apparent injury concerns, Egypt have seemingly lost two goalkeepers during the knockout rounds.

That may mean that Mohamed Sobhy receives a first career international start in the last four encounter.

When and where is it?

The match will take place on Thursday, 3 February at 19:00 GMT at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on the relaunched BBC Three, with coverage beginning at 19:00 GMT, and Sky Sports' Premier League and Football channels - coverage there starts at 18:55.

Team news

With strikers Karl Toko Ekambi and competition top-scorer Vincent Aboubakar in top form, it seems unlikely that experienced coach Toni Conceição will make changes to the Cameroon side that beat The Gambia, with no new reported injuries.

Egypt’s biggest issues are in goal. Mohamed El Shenawy and Mohamed Abou Gabal have each picked up injuries during the knockout rounds, pressing Mohamed Sobhy into an international debut off the bench against Morocco. The starting berth may again be the 22-year-old’s in the last four.

Predicted line-ups

Cameroon XI: Onana; Fai, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Castelletto, Tolo; Anguissa, Gouet, Hongla; Ngamaleu, Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi.

Egypt XI: Sobhy; Kamal, Hegazi, Abdelmonem, Fatteh; Al-Sulaya, Elneny, Fathy; Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet.

Prediction

This could go the distance. Cameroon will hope to draw on their home support but Egypt have already shown cool heads under pressure during the course of this tournament. Cameroon 1-1 Egypt (Cameroon progress on penalties)