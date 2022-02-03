The Olembe Stadium will host Cameroon’s semi-final encounter with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The stadium was given approval to host both the second last four tie and the final by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) despite eight people dying in a crush outside the arena after Cameroon’s fixture against the Comoros.

The two most successful sides in AFCON history meet in a rematch of the 2017 final, a game settled by Vincent Aboubakar’s winner two minutes from time that secured Cameroon their fifth triumph.

It is 12 years since Egypt secured the most recent of their seven titles, but with the vastly experienced Carlos Quieroz assembling a strong defence and Mohamed Salah providing plenty of threat further forward.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When and where is it?

The match will take place on Thursday, 3 February at 19:00 GMT at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on the relaunched BBC Three, with coverage beginning at 19:00 GMT, and Sky Sports' Premier League and Football channels - coverage there starts at 18:55. Supporters will also be able to stream the fixture on the BBC iPlayer and, for subscribers, on the Sky Go app.

Team news

With strikers Karl Toko Ekambi and competition top-scorer Vincent Aboubakar in top form, it seems unlikely that experienced coach Toni Conceição will make changes to the Cameroon side that beat The Gambia, with no new reported injuries.

Egypt’s biggest issues are in goal. Mohamed El Shenawy and Mohamed Abou Gabal have each picked up injuries during the knockout rounds, pressing Mohamed Sobhy into an international debut off the bench against Morocco. The starting berth may again be the 22-year-old’s in the last four.

Predicted line-ups

Cameroon XI: Onana; Fai, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Castelletto, Tolo; Anguissa, Gouet, Hongla; Ngamaleu, Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi.

Egypt XI: Sobhy; Kamal, Hegazi, Abdelmonem, Fatteh; Al-Sulaya, Elneny, Fathy; Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet.

Odds

Cameroon 13/10

Draw 2/1

Egypt 10/3

Prediction

This could go the distance. Cameroon will hope to draw on their home support but Egypt have already shown cool heads under pressure at this tournament. Cameroon 1-1 Egypt (Cameroon progress on penalties)