Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has explained his decision to start goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of Alisson for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle and says it was “not that difficult”.

The 26-year-old Irishman will start in his third Carabao Cup final in a row for Liverpool after starring in the Reds’ previous two victories at Wembley in this competition in 2022 and 2024.

Kelleher has played in every Carabao Cup round for Liverpool this season, barring the semi-final first leg defeat at Tottenham, and was impressive earlier in the campaign when first-choice keeper Alisson was injured.

The Brazilian was hailed by Slot as the “best in the world” after Liverpool’s victory at Paris Saint-Germain but drops to the bench as the Dutch coach looks to win his first trophy in England against Eddie Howe’s side.

Slot said it was a straight-forward decision to opt for Kelleher and said the back-up deserves to play at Wembley again.

Slot told Sky Sports: “It wasn’t that difficult. There was only one moment where I played Alisson [in the Carabao Cup] and that was when he had been out for a long time and he needed game time to be back at his best [in the first leg against Tottenham].

“All the other games, we’ve always played the second-choice. Caoimhin has always done so well for us that he also deserves this one.”