Liverpool set Caoimhin Kelleher price tag as Brentford register interest in Irish goalkeeper
The Irish shot-stopper is destined to leave Anfield with Alisson Becker still firmly established as Arne Slot’s goalkeeper
Brentford are among the clubs interested in signing Caoimhin Kelleher, with Liverpool wanting at least £20m for the goalkeeper.
Kelleher will soon enter the last year of his contract at Anfield and is expected to leave in search of regular first-team football.
Brentford have made contact with Liverpool as they look for a potential successor to Mark Flekken, who is of interest to Bayer Leverkusen.
But they could face competition for the Republic of Ireland international, who has attracted other admirers with fine performances for Liverpool. Nottingham Forest have bid for Kelleher in the past while several Premier League clubs are expected to look for goalkeepers this summer.
Kelleher has excelled in two Carabao Cup final wins and starred in this season’s victory over Real Madrid.
But while the 26-year-old has made 46 appearances in the last two seasons, the majority have come when Alisson has been injured.
The Brazilian is set to stay at Anfield while Liverpool also bought Giorgi Mamardashvili for £25m last summer. The Georgia international spent this season on loan at Valencia but is due to arrive on Merseyside.
Liverpool sold both defender Sepp van den Berg and attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho to Brentford last summer, securing fees of over £20m for each.
They are also busy strengthening the squad that won the title, with right-back Jeremie Frimpong undergoing a medical and Liverpool also keen on his Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz.
