When is the Carabao Cup draw this week?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Carabao Cup is back with the third round of the competition taking place this week.

Progress to the fourth round would see teams potentially play just two days after the World Cup final, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday 18 December.

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup is then set to be played across 20 and 21 December, ahead of the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

While it presents a fixture headache for the top flight sides - ahead of seven all-Premier League ties this week - it may present an opportunity for some of lower division teams to embark on a rare cup run.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the fourth-round draw?

The draw for the fourth round will take place on Thursday 10 November, following Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa.

The fourth round ties will take place on the week beginning 19 December as football resumes following the World Cup final.

Which Carabao Cup games are on TV this week?

Wednesday 9 November, kick off 8pm GMT:

Manchester City vs Chelsea - Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

Thursday 10 November, kick off 8pm GMT

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

What are the other fixtures? (Kick off times 7:45pm unless stated)

Tuesday 8 November

Leicester vs Newport

Bournemouth vs Everton

Burnley vs Crawley Town

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

Stevenage vs Charlton

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Brentford vs Gillingham

Wednesday 9 November

West Ham vs Blackburn

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs Brighton

Wolves vs Leeds

Liverpool vs Derby (8pm)