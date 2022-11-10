✕ Close World Cup: England's 26-man squad announced by Gareth Southgate

Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw, which has opened up for teams after Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out this week.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United were able to book their place in the hat but Brentford and West Ham were among the Premier League teams knocked out by lower-ranked opposition.

League Two Gillingham, who knocked Brentford out on penalties, are the lowest-ranked team remaining in the draw, while League One Charlton Athletic, MK Dons and Lincoln City were also able to advance.

The draw for the fourth round will be held after Manchester United’s tie with Aston Villa, while the next stage of the competition takes place following the World Cup final and before the return of the Premier League - on December 20 and 21.

Follow the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw, below: