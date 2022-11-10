Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Liverpool, Man City and more learn fourth-round fate after Man United vs Aston Villa
Follow the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw following the conclusion of the third-round fixtures
Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw, which has opened up for teams after Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out this week.
Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United were able to book their place in the hat but Brentford and West Ham were among the Premier League teams knocked out by lower-ranked opposition.
League Two Gillingham, who knocked Brentford out on penalties, are the lowest-ranked team remaining in the draw, while League One Charlton Athletic, MK Dons and Lincoln City were also able to advance.
The draw for the fourth round will be held after Manchester United’s tie with Aston Villa, while the next stage of the competition takes place following the World Cup final and before the return of the Premier League - on December 20 and 21.
Follow the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw, below:
Carabao Cup fourth round draw: LIVE
GOAL! Aston Villa retake the lead! Ashley Young drives forward from right back and floats a lovely ball towards the best post. Leon Bailey is there and nods across, only for the ball to deflect in off Diogo Dalot!
Carabao Cup fourth round draw: LIVE
West Ham’s players “let themselves and the fans down” as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties to a youthful Blackburn side.
Angelo Ogbonna missed the crucial penalty as Rovers won 10-9 on spot-kicks in a marathon shoot-out.
After 19 successful penalties Ogbonna’s effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar to send Championship Rovers through to round four following a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.
‘They have let themselves and the fans down’: West Ham criticised after shock loss
Angelo Ogbonna missed the crucial penalty as Rovers won 10-9 on spot-kicks in a marathon shoot-out.
Carabao Cup fourth round draw: LIVE
GOAL! Wow - what a reply, and what a start to the second half! This time it’s Villa who are left open, and Bruno Fernandes rolls it across for Anthony Martial to tap in.
Just 19 seconds between the goals.
Carabao Cup fourth round draw: LIVE
GOAL! Jacob Ramsey slices Manchester United open and a lovely finish from Ollie Watkins puts Aston Villa ahead at Old Trafford!
Game on.
Carabao Cup fourth round draw: LIVE
Pep Guardiola declared himself “more than pleased” after Manchester City claimed their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday.
On a night when Kalvin Phillips returned to action to stake his claim for a World Cup place, City prevailed at the Etihad Stadium with second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez.
Pep Guardiola happy with Man City display to see off Chelsea
Kalvin Phillips played 40 minutes in his first appearance since undergoing shoulder surgery in September
Carabao Cup fourth round draw: LIVE
It’s 0-0 at half-time between Manchester United and Aston Villa in the final third-round match of the week. A woeful 45 minutes that will not live long in the memory.
Carabao Cup fourth round draw: LIVE
Jesse Lingard admits he has underwhelmed at Nottingham Forest so far, but wants his first goal to kick-start his City Ground career.
The former England international had not scored or assisted in his opening 12 games following his surprise summer free transfer after leaving Manchester United and has spent plenty of time on the bench as Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return.
But he put that right against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, setting up Renan Lodi for the opener and then nodding home as Forest secured a 2-0 win.
Jesse Lingard hoping to kick on after ‘massive’ first Nottingham Forest goal
The 29-year-old scored in the Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham
Carabao Cup fourth round draw: LIVE
Carabao Cup fourth-round results
Tuesday 8 November
Leicester 3-0 Newport
Bournemouth 4-1 Everton
Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town
Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City
Stevenage 1-1 (4-5p) Charlton
MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe
Brentford 1-1 (5-6p) Gillingham
Wednesday 9 November
West Ham 2-2 (9-10p) Blackburn
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham
Newcastle 0-0 (3-2p) Crystal Palace
Southampton 1-1 (6-5p) Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal 1-3 Brighton
Wolves 1-0 Leeds
Liverpool 0-0 (3-2p) Derby
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Carabao Cup fourth round draw: LIVE
What teams are in the draw?
- Bournemouth
- Blackburn Rovers
- Brighton and Hove Albion
- Burnley
- Charlton Athletic
- Gillingham
- Leicester City
- Lincoln City
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United or Aston Villa
- MK Dons
- Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest
- Southampton
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
Carabao Cup fourth round draw: LIVE
When is the fourth-round draw?
The draw for the fourth round will take place at 10:30pm on Thursday 10 November, following Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa.
The fourth round ties will take place on the week beginning 19 December as football resumes following the World Cup final.
