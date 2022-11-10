When is the Carabao Cup draw tonight?
The fourth round will take place between the World Cup final and the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day
The Carabao Cup is back with the fourth-round draw taking place this week.
Progress to the fourth round would see teams potentially play just two days after the World Cup final, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday 18 December.
The fourth round of the Carabao Cup is then set to be played across 20 and 21 December, ahead of the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.
While it presents a fixture headache for the top flight sides - ahead of seven all-Premier League ties this week - it may present an opportunity for some of lower division teams to embark on a rare cup run.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the fourth-round draw?
The draw for the fourth round will take place on Thursday 10 November, following Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa.
The fourth round ties will take place on the week beginning 19 December as football resumes following the World Cup final.
What teams are in the draw?
- Bournemouth
- Blackburn Rovers
- Brighton and Hove Albion
- Burnley
- Charlton Athletic
- Gillingham
- Leicester City
- Lincoln City
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United or Aston Villa
- MK Dons
- Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest
- Southampton
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
Carabao Cup fourth-round results
Tuesday 8 November
Leicester 3-0 Newport
Bournemouth 4-1 Everton
Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town
Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City
Stevenage 1-1 (4-5p) Charlton
MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe
Brentford 1-1 (5-6p) Gillingham
Wednesday 9 November
West Ham 2-2 (9-10p) Blackburn
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham
Newcastle 0-0 (3-2p) Crystal Palace
Southampton 1-1 (6-5p) Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal 1-3 Brighton
Wolves 1-0 Leeds
Liverpool 0-0 (3-2p) Derby
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
