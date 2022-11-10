Jump to content

When is the Carabao Cup draw tonight?

The fourth round will take place between the World Cup final and the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day

Sports Staff
Thursday 10 November 2022 15:34
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup is back with the fourth-round draw taking place this week.

Progress to the fourth round would see teams potentially play just two days after the World Cup final, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday 18 December.

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup is then set to be played across 20 and 21 December, ahead of the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

While it presents a fixture headache for the top flight sides - ahead of seven all-Premier League ties this week - it may present an opportunity for some of lower division teams to embark on a rare cup run.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the fourth-round draw?

The draw for the fourth round will take place on Thursday 10 November, following Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa.

The fourth round ties will take place on the week beginning 19 December as football resumes following the World Cup final.

What teams are in the draw?

  • Bournemouth
  • Blackburn Rovers
  • Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Burnley
  • Charlton Athletic
  • Gillingham
  • Leicester City
  • Lincoln City
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester City
  • Manchester United or Aston Villa
  • MK Dons
  • Newcastle United
  • Nottingham Forest
  • Southampton
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers

Carabao Cup fourth-round results

Tuesday 8 November

Leicester 3-0 Newport

Bournemouth 4-1 Everton

Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town

Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City

Stevenage 1-1 (4-5p) Charlton

MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe

Brentford 1-1 (5-6p) Gillingham

Wednesday 9 November

West Ham 2-2 (9-10p) Blackburn

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham

Newcastle 0-0 (3-2p) Crystal Palace

Southampton 1-1 (6-5p) Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal 1-3 Brighton

Wolves 1-0 Leeds

Liverpool 0-0 (3-2p) Derby

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

