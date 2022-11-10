When is the Carabao Cup draw tonight?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Carabao Cup is back with the fourth-round draw taking place this week.

Progress to the fourth round would see teams potentially play just two days after the World Cup final, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday 18 December.

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup is then set to be played across 20 and 21 December, ahead of the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

While it presents a fixture headache for the top flight sides - ahead of seven all-Premier League ties this week - it may present an opportunity for some of lower division teams to embark on a rare cup run.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the fourth-round draw?

The draw for the fourth round will take place on Thursday 10 November, following Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa.

The fourth round ties will take place on the week beginning 19 December as football resumes following the World Cup final.

What teams are in the draw?

Bournemouth

Blackburn Rovers

Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley

Charlton Athletic

Gillingham

Leicester City

Lincoln City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United or Aston Villa

MK Dons

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Carabao Cup fourth-round results

Tuesday 8 November

Leicester 3-0 Newport

Bournemouth 4-1 Everton

Burnley 3-1 Crawley Town

Bristol City 1-3 Lincoln City

Stevenage 1-1 (4-5p) Charlton

MK Dons 2-0 Morecambe

Brentford 1-1 (5-6p) Gillingham

Wednesday 9 November

West Ham 2-2 (9-10p) Blackburn

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham

Newcastle 0-0 (3-2p) Crystal Palace

Southampton 1-1 (6-5p) Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal 1-3 Brighton

Wolves 1-0 Leeds

Liverpool 0-0 (3-2p) Derby

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

Manchester United vs Aston Villa