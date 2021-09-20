When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw?
The fourth-round ties will take place on 26 and 27 October
The Carabao Cup returns this week for the third-round stage, as Premier League sides involved in European competition play in the tournament for the first time this season.
Manchester City are the defending champions and are aiming to win the competition for a record fifth time in a row.
They defeated Tottenham Hotspur in last season’s final, who are one of a number of top teams looking to end a lengthy wait for silverware.
Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo will return to Molineux for the second time this season as his side take on Wolves, while Liverpool travel to Norwich, Manchester United host West Ham and Chelsea face Aston Villa in the other all-Premier League ties.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.
When is it?
The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will take place on Wednesday 22 September, following Manchester United’s match with West Ham, which kicks off at 7.45pm BST.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports as well as the Carabao Cup’s Twitter account.
When are the matches?
The fourth-round ties will take place during the week commencing 25 October.
What are the third-round fixtures?
Manchester City vs Wycombe
Watford vs Stoke
Fulham vs Leeds
Wigan vs Sunderland
Burnley vs Rochdale
Norwich vs Liverpool
Preston vs Cheltenham
Sheffield United vs Southampton
Brentford vs Oldham
QPR vs Everton
Wolves vs Tottenham
Manchester United vs West Ham
Arsenal vs Wimbledon
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Who are the favourites?
Manchester City - 3/1
Chelsea - 6/1
Liverpool - 9/1
Arsenal - 9/1
Manchester United - 10/1
Leicester - 14/1
Tottenham - 14/1
Everton - 16/1
Leeds - 20/1
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies