When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw?

The Carabao Cup returns this week for the third-round stage, as Premier League sides involved in European competition play in the tournament for the first time this season.

Manchester City are the defending champions and are aiming to win the competition for a record fifth time in a row.

They defeated Tottenham Hotspur in last season’s final, who are one of a number of top teams looking to end a lengthy wait for silverware.

Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo will return to Molineux for the second time this season as his side take on Wolves, while Liverpool travel to Norwich, Manchester United host West Ham and Chelsea face Aston Villa in the other all-Premier League ties.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.

When is it?

The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will take place on Wednesday 22 September, following Manchester United’s match with West Ham, which kicks off at 7.45pm BST.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports as well as the Carabao Cup’s Twitter account.

When are the matches?

The fourth-round ties will take place during the week commencing 25 October.

What are the third-round fixtures?

Manchester City vs Wycombe

Watford vs Stoke

Fulham vs Leeds

Wigan vs Sunderland

Burnley vs Rochdale

Norwich vs Liverpool

Preston vs Cheltenham

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Brentford vs Oldham

QPR vs Everton

Wolves vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs West Ham

Arsenal vs Wimbledon

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Who are the favourites?

Manchester City - 3/1

Chelsea - 6/1

Liverpool - 9/1

Arsenal - 9/1

Manchester United - 10/1

Leicester - 14/1

Tottenham - 14/1

Everton - 16/1

Leeds - 20/1