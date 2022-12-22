✕ Close Ten Hag on EFL Cup win and Ronaldo exit

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup takes place this evening following the conclusion of Manchester City’s last-16 fixture against Liverpool.

Seven of the eight teams are already known with one of either City or Liverpool joining Charlton Athletic,Leicester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Wolves in the next round.

League One’s Charlton are the only non-Premier League side left in the competition having defeated Brighton 4-3 in a tense penalty shootout last night. Also victorious on Wednesday evening were Manchester United, who cruised past Championship leaders Burnley thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford, and Nottingham Forest with Steve Cooper’s side thrashing Blackburn 4-1.

Elsewhere, Wolves defeated Gillingham, Southampton came from behind to beat Lincoln, and Leicester cruised to victory at MK Dons whilst in the all-Premier League clash, Newcastle defeated Bournemouth to book their place in the next round.

Follow all the updates from the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Man City vs Liverpool: