Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Newcastle and more discover quarter-final opponents
League One’s Charlton Athletic find out which Premier League side they’ll face in the next round
The draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup takes place this evening following the conclusion of Manchester City’s last-16 fixture against Liverpool.
Seven of the eight teams are already known with one of either City or Liverpool joining Charlton Athletic,Leicester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Wolves in the next round.
League One’s Charlton are the only non-Premier League side left in the competition having defeated Brighton 4-3 in a tense penalty shootout last night. Also victorious on Wednesday evening were Manchester United, who cruised past Championship leaders Burnley thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford, and Nottingham Forest with Steve Cooper’s side thrashing Blackburn 4-1.
Elsewhere, Wolves defeated Gillingham, Southampton came from behind to beat Lincoln, and Leicester cruised to victory at MK Dons whilst in the all-Premier League clash, Newcastle defeated Bournemouth to book their place in the next round.
Follow all the updates from the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Man City vs Liverpool:
Half-time: Man City 1-1 Liverpool
45+2 mins: Cole Palmer is confident enough to bring the ball into the box and take a shot for Man City but he doesn’t catch it right and fizzes his chance over the crossbar.
At the other end Andy Robertson swings a free kick into the box and picks out Darwin Nunez who sidefoots a volley wide of the back post.
The whistle goes to end the first half and the teams head into the break on level terms.
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
44 mins: There is no VAR in this match as a way of levelling the playing field for the lower league teams still in the competition who don’t have access to it.
But, as these are two Premier League side used to playing with the video checks they are getting caught out with runners in behind that are close to the offside line.
Rodri strikes one from range but hooks his effort wide of the target.
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
41 mins: Shot! Joe Gomez steps into midfield with the ball and dinks one over the top of the Manchester City defence. Darwin Nunez makes a run between the lines and brings the ball under control before touching it into the box.
City are waiting for the offside flag but it doesn’t come and Nunez blazes his effort across the face of goal and sends it wide!
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
38 mins: James Milner has an issue. He gingerly walks off the pitch after removing the captain’s armband. Nat Phillips comes on to replace him for Liverpool.
Stefan Bajcetic has been shown the first yellow card of the game for a tangle with Cole Palmer a couple of minutes earlier.
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
35 mins: Save! City come down the right wing and Riyad Mahrez nods the ball up to Kevin De Bruyne who drives it into the right side of the box.
Ilkay Gundogan arrives on the opposite side of the penalty area and is fed the ball for a first time shot. He nails it at goal but Kelleher drops low and somehow keeps it out with his left leg!
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
32 mins: Liverpool have gotten themselves up to speed now. They’re pushing up the pitch and trying to close down the ball quickly.
Rodri and Carvalho have a tussle with the Man City midfielder towering over the Liverpool forward who holds his ground. There’s not too much in it but it’s a sign of the heated nature that the contest is growing into.
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
29 mins: City work the ball quickly across the backline and feed is across to Nathan Ake who steps into midfield. James Milner commits to the press but arrives late and Ake sends the ball past him up to Cole Palmer.
Kevin De Bruyne then goes past on the overlap and is given the ball but his cross towards Erling Haaland comes too close to Caoimhin Kelleher who plucks it out of the air.
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
26 mins: Man City’s free kick comes into the penalty area but Liverpool scrappily deal with it.
The Reds then have to contend with a City corner that Riyad Mahrez pulls back to Cole Palmer. Palmer shoots but his effort is easily charged down and cleared.
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
23 mins: Close! Palmer takes on Milner and twists his way into space on the left wing before flicking a cross into the middle of the box. The ball drops over Gundogan and almost falls for Haaland but he misses the ball with a dive towards the dropping pass.
Rico Lewis then recovers the loose ball and wins a free kick thanks to a foul from Fabio Carvalho.
GOAL! Man City 1-1 Liverpool (Carvalho, 20’)⚽️
20 mins: Liverpool are back in the game! Joel Matip goes on an enterprising run down the right side and gets to the tip of the box before slipping the ball to James Milner.
Milner is free inside the penalty area and spots Fabio Carvalho in space. He sends the ball over to the youngster who guides his shot calmly into the bottom corner.
All square.
