Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal enter third round
The rest of the Premier League sides enter the competition, with sides in Europe set to be pre-seeded for the third round
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The Carabao Cup welcomes the remainder of the Premier League teams to the third round draw following several thrilling second round ties this week.
Liverpool, looking to defend the trophy they won last season under Jurgen Klopp, will be joined by Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Aston Villa.
This season’s first cup competition hots up with several interesting ties and the prospect of upsets as lower-league sides eye a place in the fourth round.
There were big wins for Brighton, Everton and Crystal Palace in the last round, while Watford continued their perfect start to the season, beating Plymouth following three successive league wins to sit joint-top of the Championship.
Check out the draw for the third round below after Nottingham Forest face Newcastle:
‘Effortless’ Chris Basham tipped for new role after Sheffield United legend confirms retirement
Former Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has announced his retirement from football after breaking his leg in October last year.
The 36-year-old spent the remainder of last season recovering from the injury but he was released in the summer after a decade with the Blades.
And he has now confirmed that he will bring his playing career to an end.
‘Effortless’ Chris Basham tipped for new role after Blades legend confirms retirement
The Blades defender has failed to recover sufficiently from a broken leg sustained last year and has now called time on his career
Manchester United make decision after talks with Chelsea over Ben Chilwell transfer
Manchester United are not acting on the availability of Ben Chilwell, despite Chelsea raising the prospect of a deal in ongoing talks between the two clubs.
Executives of both have been discussing whether they can resolve a number of squad issues with mutually beneficial deals, particularly the futures of Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Chilwell.
The left-back had been proposed by Chelsea due to United’s struggles in that area with Luke Shaw’s injury record, but the Old Trafford hierarchy have decided to press on with their own options. It is understood the figures involved in any prospective deal, as one factor, were way apart.
Manchester United make decision after talks with Chelsea over Ben Chilwell transfer
United and Chelsea are engaged in transfer negotiations over a number of players including Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling
How will the draw work?
To ensure there is no clash of fixture dates for the six English teams playing in the Champions League and Europa League, two bowls will be used. Bowl One will contain Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United, which will be pre-drawn ahead of the evening fixtures - the six clubs will be spread across six ties, with the draw also deciding if they will be at home or away in the third round. This means that the sextet cannot meet one another at this stage.
The main draw will follow later. The first six teams out of Bowl Two will complete the first six ties, before the remaining ten are drawn from the remaining 20 teams.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Football. A livestream will be available via Sky Go.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?
The third round draw for the Carabao Cup will be conducted at about 10.15pm BST on Wednesday 28 August following the conclusion of Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle.
Carabao Cup draw LIVE
The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup is set to be made as the remaining Premier League clubs enter the competition.
Those top flight sides involved in European competition this season join the 25 second-round winners for a draw that has been revamped this season.
This is due to the expansion of the Champions League and Europa League, which now have two extra matchweeks — to avoid these clashing with Carabao Cup rounds, the six Premier League sides involved in the top two tiers of European competition will be drawn separately from Chelsea and the 25 sides who progress from the second round.
It means that Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham cannot face each other in the third round.
Barcelona have sights set on Liverpool youngster
Barcelona are interested in taking Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic on loan.
But they face competition from several other clubs for the 19-year-old, who Liverpool may allow to leave on a season-long deal.
However, Liverpool are adamant that fellow midfielder Tyler Morton, who was the subject of interest from German champions Bayer Leverkusen, will not be going out on loan.
Barcelona have sights set on Liverpool youngster
The Spanish giants are interested in bringing the midfielder to the Nou Camp on loan
Carabao Cup draw LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup third round draw. After an evening of exciting action across the country the remaining teams will find out who they are facing in the next stage of the competition.
It is at this point that the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all get included in the draw and the teams from lower league will be hoping for a home fixture against the big name Premier League sides.
The draw will follow the conclusion of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Newcastle and is scheduled for around 10pm this evening, though it could go on slightly longer.
We’ll have all the updates from the draw as well as a full breakdown of fixtures once it has concluded.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments