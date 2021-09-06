When and where is the 2022 Carabao Cup final?

Manchester City have made the Carabao Cup their own since the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. The reigning Premier League champions have not lost a game in the competition since rivals Manchester United beat them in the fourth round back in October 2016.

Four League Cups in a row for Man City mean it is nearly five years since they were last toppled by anyone. The winners before their remarkable run were Man Utd when they beat Southampton 3-2 in the final. Can this be the competition where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wins his first trophy as a manager at Old Trafford?

Meanwhile, other contenders include last year’s runners-up Tottenham whose last trophy came back in the League Cup 13 years ago. And what about Liverpool? With eight wins to their name they are the joint most successful side in the competition’s history alongside Man City.

Then there is also the outside chance of someone from outside the Premier League mounting a challenge like when Bradford made it to the final in 2013. Could there be a surprise package fighting it out at Wembley in February?

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s edition.

When is the 2022 Carabao Cup final?

The 2022 Carabao Cup final takes place on Sunday 27 February.

Where will the 2022 Carabao Cup final be held?

The final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London. The stadium has a capacity of 90,000.

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

Here is the draw for the third round. Fixtures will be played between Tuesday 21st September and Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

QPR vs Everton

Preston vs Cheltenham

Man Utd vs West Ham

Fulham vs Leeds

Brentford vs Oldham

Watford vs Stoke

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Wigan vs Sunderland

Norwich vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Rochdale

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Man City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Millwall vs Leicester City

Wolves vs Tottenham

Brighton vs Swansea

When do the games begin?

First Round - August 10-11, 2021

Second Round - August 24-25, 2021

Third Round - September 21-22, 2021

Fourth Round - October 26-27, 2021

Quarter-Final - December 21-22, 2021

Semi-Final - First Leg: January 4-5, 2022. Second Leg: January 11-12, 2022

Final - February 27, 2022

Who are the favourites to win?