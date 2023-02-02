EFL announces safe standing at Wembley final for first time in 35 years

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football fans will be permitted to stand at a major men’s domestic cup final for the first time in almost 35 years when Manchester United face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley later this month.

The England Football League have announced that both teams will receive an allocation of 867 seats within new safe standing areas behind each goal at Wembley Stadium.

Some Premier League and EFL clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, were permitted to introduce rail seating for both home and away fans at the start of this season, following a trial period during the previous campaign.

The new Wembley was also granted a safe standing license after the government approved safe standing areas following the successful trial period.

It will be the first time the new Wembley has offered safe standing for a domestic cup final, but the national stadium featured a safe standing area for the Uefa Nations League match between England and Germany in September.

The men’s and women’s FA Cup finals in May are also set to feature rail seating behind each goal.

The Carabao Cup final, which is Newcastle’s first domestic cup final since 1999, will be played on Sunday 26 February.

Grounds in England’s top divisions were converted to all-seater stadiums nearly 30 years ago after Liverpool supporters were crushed in over-crowded and fenced-in areas at the Hillsborough Stadium in 1989, which led to 97 deaths.