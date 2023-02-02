Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

EFL announces safe standing at Wembley final for first time in 35 years

Both Manchester United and Newcastle United will be allocated 867 places in the safe standing areas behind each goal at Wembley

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 02 February 2023 11:36
Comments
<p> Fans watch on from a safe standing section at Wembley during the match between England and Germany in September</p>

Fans watch on from a safe standing section at Wembley during the match between England and Germany in September

(Getty Images)

Football fans will be permitted to stand at a major men’s domestic cup final for the first time in almost 35 years when Manchester United face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley later this month.

The England Football League have announced that both teams will receive an allocation of 867 seats within new safe standing areas behind each goal at Wembley Stadium.

Some Premier League and EFL clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, were permitted to introduce rail seating for both home and away fans at the start of this season, following a trial period during the previous campaign.

The new Wembley was also granted a safe standing license after the government approved safe standing areas following the successful trial period.

It will be the first time the new Wembley has offered safe standing for a domestic cup final, but the national stadium featured a safe standing area for the Uefa Nations League match between England and Germany in September.

Recommended

The men’s and women’s FA Cup finals in May are also set to feature rail seating behind each goal.

The Carabao Cup final, which is Newcastle’s first domestic cup final since 1999, will be played on Sunday 26 February.

Grounds in England’s top divisions were converted to all-seater stadiums nearly 30 years ago after Liverpool supporters were crushed in over-crowded and fenced-in areas at the Hillsborough Stadium in 1989, which led to 97 deaths.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in