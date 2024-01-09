Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Carabao Cup is down to its two-legged semi-final stage as Middlesbrough host Chelsea and Liverpool welcome Fulham this week before the return fixtures later this month.

There will be a new champion this season as the holders Manchester United were dumped out by Newcastle earlier in the competition, with Eddie Howe’s side subsequently eliminated by Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Of the four teams who remain, Liverpool are the most recent of the winners, having beaten Chelsea in a penalty shootout at Wembley to win the Carabao Cup for a record-extending ninth time.

Middlesbrough of the Championship are the only non-Premier League team left in the competition, but won the League Cup back in 2004. Fulham, meanwhile, have never won a major domestic cup competition.

There will be no VAR in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with the video assistant referee system only in operation for the Wembley final next month.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final will be played on Sunday 25 February at Wembley Stadium. The kick-off time for the final has yet to have been confirmed but last season’s final between Manchester United and Newcastle kicked off at 4:30pm GMT.

When are the Carabao Cup semi-finals?

Tuesday 9 January: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea first leg (Riverside Stadium, 8pm GMT kick off)

Wednesday 10 January: Liverpool vs Fulham first leg (Anfield, 8pm)

Tuesday 23 January: Chelsea vs Middlesbrough second leg (Stamford Bridge, 8pm)

Wednesday 24 January: Fulham vs Liverpool second leg (Craven Cottage, 8pm)