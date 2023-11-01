West Ham and Newcastle land tough Carabao Cup quarter-final draw after big wins

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham and Newcastle were both handed difficult Carabao Cup quarter-final draws after securing memorable results on Wednesday night - with the Hammers heading to Anfield to play Liverpool and the Magpies faced with a trip to Chelsea.

Everton will host Fulham at Goodison Park and League One side Port Vale will welcome Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals, meaning there will be a non-Premier League team in the final four. The eight quarter-final ties will be played during the week commencing Monday 18 December.

Newcastle secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford - but after defeating Manchester City in the third round, Eddie Howe’s side face another tricky test as they go to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino’s side beat Blackburn 2-0 in the fourth round thanks to goals in either half from Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling.

Meanwhile, West Ham’s reward for thrashing Arsenal 3-1 on Declan Rice’s return to the London Stadium was a tough tie against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield. The Reds, fourth in the Premier League, are the highest-placed side left in the competition and advanced thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win at Bournemouth, with Darwin Nunez coming off the bench to send the nine-time winners into the next round.

Everton boss Sean Dyche saw his side beat his old club Burnley 3-0 at Goodison Park, with ex-Claret James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Ashley Young getting on the scoresheet.

The Toffees will play Fulham after Marco Silva’s side won 3-1 at Championship high-fliers Ipswich. Harry Wilson, Muniz and Tom Cairney put the Cottagers three goals up before Elkan Baggott reduced the deficit late on.

Port Vale and Middlesbrough advanced on Tuesday and will play each other in the quarter-finals.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Liverpool vs West Ham

*games will be played week commencing the 18th of December