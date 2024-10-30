Carabao Cup quarter-final draw LIVE: Updates as remaining teams learn next opponents
At least seven Premier League teams remain in the competition and are one step closer to Wembley
The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals takes place this evening with defending champions Liverpool hoping to advance to the next stage of the competition.
They face Brighton in the last-16 in one of six matches being played tonight to determine which sides make it into the next knockout round. Premier League clubs Brentford and Southampton are already safely through after the Bees bested Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout and the Saints overcame Stoke City 3-2 on Tuesday.
Hoping to join them in the last-eight are: Manchester City who face a tricky test away at Tottenham, Arsenal who take on Championship side Preston North End, Aston Villa who host Crystal Palace, Newcastle who face a repeat of their weekend Premier League fixture against Chelsea and Manchester United who begin the next era of the club having dismissed manager Erik ten Hag on Monday, they face Leicester at Old Trafford.
Follow along with the Carabao Cup quarter-final round draw below and get all the reaction to tonight’s result once they are finalised:
Carabao Cup draw ball numbers
1. Brentford
2. Southampton
3. Aston Villa or Crystal Palace
4. Brighton and Hove Albion or Liverpool
5. Manchester United or Leicester City
6. Newcastle United or Chelsea
7. Preston North End or Arsenal
8. Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and News. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.
When is the quarter-final draw?
The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will take place tonight, Wednesday, 30 October after Tottenham’s fourth-round tie against Manchester City – which kicks off at 8.15pm GMT.
The draw itself should start at about 10.30pm.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog of tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final draw. We’re heading into the business end of the competition now with predominantly Premier League sides remaining in the tournament.
Only Preston North End remain from clubs outside the top-flight and they face Arsenal in this evening’s last-16 clash. Defending champions Liverpool hope to progress when they take on Brighton while Manchester United begin their next era following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.
There’s plenty to look forward to tonight and we’ll bring you all the live updates from the draw itself so stick with us.
