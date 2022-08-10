Newcastle visit Tranmere as Everton and Leeds face League One opponents in Carabao Cup second round
Full second-round fixtures below: Promoted Bournemouth face relegated Norwich as 13 Premier League teams enter the competition
The draw for the Carabao Cup second round saw Premier League side Newcastle United, now the richest club on the planet due to their owners - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - handed a trip to League Two side Tranmere Rovers.
England’s second cup competition sees 13 of the 20 top-flight teams enter at this stage, with the remaining seven who are involved in European competition this season coming in from the third round.
The regionalised draw also pitted Aston Villa and Everton against League One outfits Bolton and Fleetwood respectively, while Leeds United host Championship side Barnsley.
In the Southern section, relegated Norwich City were handed a home tie against newly promoted Bournemouth, while another team who came up this year, Fulham, head to Crawley of League Two.
Six first-round matches were played out on Wednesday night before the draw, with the most notable result seeing Barnsley score a last-minute winner to knock out Middlesbrough. Elsewhere Blackburn thrashed Hartlepool, before being handed a trip to Bradford in the second round.
Dennis Adeniran and Sylla Sow scored as Sheffield Wednesday ended Sunderland’s 18-game unbeaten run with a 2-0 triumph in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough.
The result represented a small measure of revenge for Darren Moore’s men following last season’s play-off semi-final defeat against the Black Cats, who fielded a completely different starting XI to that which featured at the weekend in the Championship.
Tommy Conway’s first career brace ensured Bristol City’s route into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 win against Coventry at the Pirelli Stadium.
The forward was starting for the Robins for the first time since May 2021 and netted a first-half brace inside half an hour after Kai Naismith opened the scoring. Andreas Weimann wrapped things up deep into stoppage time after Jamie Allen had got one back for the hosts after 62 minutes.
The game was played at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium after the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena was deemed unplayable following 65 Rugby 7s matches in just three days during the Commonwealth Games.
Dilan Markanday scored his first senior goal as Blackburn thumped Hartlepool 4-0 in the Carabao Cup. Despite a starting XI with an average age of 21, the Championship leaders were far too good for their League Two opponents and never looked back after Scott Wharton headed Rovers into a 32nd-minute lead. Bradley Dack and Tyrhys Dolan made sure of the win with goals just after the restart and Markanday rounded off the scoring as Rovers confirmed their passage to the next round.
Carabao Cup second-round draw in full:
Northern Section:
Bolton vs Aston Villa
Derby vs West Brom/Sheffield Utd
Wolves vs Preston
Leeds vs Barnsley
Fleetwood vs Everton
Sheffield Wednesday vs Rochdale
Tranmere vs Newcastle
Rotherham vs Morecambe
Barrow vs Lincoln
Stockport vs Leicester
Bradford vs Blackburn
Grimsby vs Nottingham Forest
Shrewsbury vs Burnley
Southern Section:
Stevenage vs Peterborough
Norwich vs Bournemouth
Newport vs Portsmouth
Oxford vs Crystal Palace
Watford vs MK Dons
Colchester vs Brentford
Wycombe vs Bristol City
Walsall vs Charlton
Crawley vs Fulham
Cambridge vs Southampton
Gillingham vs Exeter
Forest Green vs Brighton
Additional reporting by PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies