The draw for the Carabao Cup second round saw Premier League side Newcastle United, now the richest club on the planet due to their owners - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - handed a trip to League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

England’s second cup competition sees 13 of the 20 top-flight teams enter at this stage, with the remaining seven who are involved in European competition this season coming in from the third round.

The regionalised draw also pitted Aston Villa and Everton against League One outfits Bolton and Fleetwood respectively, while Leeds United host Championship side Barnsley.

In the Southern section, relegated Norwich City were handed a home tie against newly promoted Bournemouth, while another team who came up this year, Fulham, head to Crawley of League Two.

Six first-round matches were played out on Wednesday night before the draw, with the most notable result seeing Barnsley score a last-minute winner to knock out Middlesbrough. Elsewhere Blackburn thrashed Hartlepool, before being handed a trip to Bradford in the second round.

Dennis Adeniran and Sylla Sow scored as Sheffield Wednesday ended Sunderland’s 18-game unbeaten run with a 2-0 triumph in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough.

The result represented a small measure of revenge for Darren Moore’s men following last season’s play-off semi-final defeat against the Black Cats, who fielded a completely different starting XI to that which featured at the weekend in the Championship.

Tommy Conway’s first career brace ensured Bristol City’s route into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 win against Coventry at the Pirelli Stadium.

The forward was starting for the Robins for the first time since May 2021 and netted a first-half brace inside half an hour after Kai Naismith opened the scoring. Andreas Weimann wrapped things up deep into stoppage time after Jamie Allen had got one back for the hosts after 62 minutes.

The game was played at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium after the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena was deemed unplayable following 65 Rugby 7s matches in just three days during the Commonwealth Games.

Dilan Markanday scored his first senior goal as Blackburn thumped Hartlepool 4-0 in the Carabao Cup. Despite a starting XI with an average age of 21, the Championship leaders were far too good for their League Two opponents and never looked back after Scott Wharton headed Rovers into a 32nd-minute lead. Bradley Dack and Tyrhys Dolan made sure of the win with goals just after the restart and Markanday rounded off the scoring as Rovers confirmed their passage to the next round.

Carabao Cup second-round draw in full:

Northern Section:

Bolton vs Aston Villa

Derby vs West Brom/Sheffield Utd

Wolves vs Preston

Leeds vs Barnsley

Fleetwood vs Everton

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rochdale

Tranmere vs Newcastle

Rotherham vs Morecambe

Barrow vs Lincoln

Stockport vs Leicester

Bradford vs Blackburn

Grimsby vs Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury vs Burnley

Southern Section:

Stevenage vs Peterborough

Norwich vs Bournemouth

Newport vs Portsmouth

Oxford vs Crystal Palace

Watford vs MK Dons

Colchester vs Brentford

Wycombe vs Bristol City

Walsall vs Charlton

Crawley vs Fulham

Cambridge vs Southampton

Gillingham vs Exeter

Forest Green vs Brighton

Additional reporting by PA