Liverpool and Chelsea avoid each other as Carabao Cup semi-final draw confirmed

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool will play Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals while Middlesbrough face Chelsea.

Liverpool, who defeated Chelsea to win the League Cup in 2022, put West Ham to the sword in a 5-1 thrashing at Anfield on Wednesday night and are favourites as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to win the tournament for a record-extending 10th time.

Fulham are into the League Cup semi-finals for the first time in the club’s history as they hunt a first major domestic trophy. Marco Silva’s side defeated Everton on penalties on Tuesday and would play in their first major final since finishing runners-up in the 2009 Uefa Cup should they defeat Liverpool and reach Wembley.

Middlesbrough, the only non-Premier League team through to the last four, were winners of the League Cup in 2004 - in what was also the last time the club won a major honour. Michael Carrick’s team beat Port Vale in the quarter-finals and are currently 13th in the Championship table.

They will play Chelsea, who stunned Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. The Blues were rescued by Mykhailo Mudryk’s late equaliser before winning 4-2 on penalties. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have struggled in the Premier League this season but the young Blues could get lift-off in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool will host Fulham at Anfield in the first leg before traveling to Craven Cottage for the return leg, while Middlesbrough will be at home first when they play Chelsea before going to Stamford Bridge. Liverpool defeated Fulham 4-3 at Anfield in the Premier League last month, in one of the games of the season so far.

Only four teams - Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United - have won the Carabao Cup since Swansea City’s surprise victory in 2013, and now Fulham and Middlesbrough are looking to end that run.

The Carabao Cup semi-final ties will be played across 9/10 and 16/17 January and the fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Fulham