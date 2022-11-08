Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bournemouth trounced Everton 4-1 in the only all-Premier League tie of Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup third round.

The managerless Cherries, with Gary O’Neil still in the dugout on an interim basis, took an early lead through Jamal Lowe and never looked like letting the game slip from that point.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard had spoken pre-game about harbouring hopes of winning the competition, but his rotated side were hit twice late on, after Demarai Gray had briefly given them hope by pulling one back following Junior Stanislas’ goal after the break. It was, however, a very poor showing from Everton, whose fans sounded their discontent.

Emiliano Marcondes and Jaidon Anthony wrapped up a first win in six for Bournemouth, with comfortably their biggest victory of the season.

Meanwhile, Leicester City secured their place in the fourth round and continued a recent improvement in results with a 3-0 win at home to fourth-tier side Newport County.

After a poor start to the campaign it’s now four wins in the last five for the Foxes, with Brendan Rodgers’ side triumphing thanks to strikes from full-back James Justin and a brace from veteran striker Jamie Vardy.

However, the defender was stretchered off just past the hour mark.

While not among the regulars in the England squad, the versatile performer - who has one senior cap - might have been seen by Gareth Southgate as an option to replace the injured Ben Chilwell. Any injury now keeping Justin out for more than a couple of weeks will, however, end any hopes he has of making the Three Lions’ final 26 for Qatar.

Championship side Burnley left it late to beat League Two Crawley, but two late strikes from Anass Zaroury did the damage to turn a one-goal deficit into an eventual 3-1 win. Dominic Telford had put the lower league visitors ahead, before Ashley Barnes equalised.

There was no such respite for Bristol City, though, as they were beaten 3-1 at home by League One side Lincoln City.

Matty Virtue, Ben House and Paudie O’Connor had the Imps well clear before the hour mark, before a late consolation from Tommy Conway.

MK Dons beat Morcamble 2-0, Warren O’Hora and Matthew Dennis scoring, while the only game to go to penalties after 90 minutes saw Stevenage thwarted late on by Charlton Athletic in a 1-1 draw.

Luke Norris’ spot-kick midway through the first half looked to be enough for the League Two side, but Chuks Aneke scored just three minutes from time for Charlton to force a shoot-out - which they then went on to win. After eight straight penalties were successful, Jake Taylor was denied by Charlton keeper Joseph Wollacott, leaving Scott Fraser to net the decisive effort for a 5-4 win.

In the late match of the evening, Brentford led Gillingham through an early Ivan Toney goal, but Mikael Mandron’s second-half equaliser currently has that game heading to penalties too. Updates to follow.