What Carabao Cup games are on TV this week?

The Carabao Cup is back as eight teams look to move one step closer to the final domestic cup final of the season.

Charlton Athletic are the only non-Premier League team to reach the quarter-final stage thanks to their victory over Brighton on penalties in the fourth round last month.

The League One side head to Old Trafford on Tuesday night, where Manchester United will look to continue their winning run and move one step closer to a first final under Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will look to bounce back from their FA Cup third-round defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. They host Leicester as Eddie Howe’s side look to end their long trophy drought.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What matches are on this week?

Tuesday 10 January

Manchester United vs Charlton - 8pm

Newcastle United vs Leicester - 8pm

Wednesday 11 January

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves - 7:45pm

Southampton vs Manchester City - 8pm

What matches are on TV?

Tuesday 10 January

Newcastle United vs Leicester - Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 11 January

Southampton vs Manchester City - Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take place on Wednesday 11 January, following the last two remaining quarter-final ties.

Carabao Cup odds

Manchester City - 5/6

Manchester United - 5/2

Newcastle - 9/2

Leicester - 16/1

Nottingham Forest - 20/1

Wolves - 25/1

Southampton - 33/1

Charlton - 200/1