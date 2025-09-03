TV picks and full schedule revealed for Carabao Cup third round
Liverpool’s clash with Southampton is on ITV and all 16 third-round matches will be available to watch on Sky Sports
The full schedule and the television picks for the third round of the Carabao Cup have been revealed, with Liverpool set to be on free-to-air TV.
After a second round that saw Premier League sides such as Manchester United, West Ham and Bournemouth crash out of the competition, the nine clubs competing in Europe will now enter as we reach the last-32 stage.
The draw threw up some fascinating ties and one of those, reigning Premier League champions Liverpool hosting recently-relegated Southampton will be simultaneously broadcast on ITV and Sky Sports Football at 8pm on Tuesday 23 September.
There will be three matches played on Tuesday 16 September, with Brentford against Aston Villa on Sky Sports Football and the mouth-watering south London derby between Crystal Palace and Millwall on Sky Sports +.
The following evening will see Championship side Swansea try to cause an upset when they host last year’s Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest on Sky Sports Football.
The bulk of the matches will take place the next week, with every match available either on Sky Sports + or Sky Sports Football, with League One strugglers Port Vale’s glamour tie against an Arsenal side desperate to finally win some more silverware under Mikel Arteta on the latter channel on Wednesday 24 September.
That day, Sky Sports + will show three more sides competing in Europe facing League One opposition as Carabao Cup holders Newcastle host Bradford, Tottenham welcome Doncaster to north London and Man City travel across the Pennines to face Huddersfield.
In addition to Liverpool vs Southampton, Tuesday 24 September will have seen intriguing clashes such as Lincoln hosting Chelsea, Fulham squaring off with Cambridge and Barnsley doing battle with Brighton.
Carabao Cup third round schedule and TV coverage
Tuesday 16 September
Sheffield Wednesday vs Grimsby Town | 7.45pm | Sky Sports+
Crystal Palace vs Millwall | 8pm | Sky Sports+
Brentford vs Aston Villa | 8pm | Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 17 September
Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest | 8pm | Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 23 September
Burnley vs Cardiff City | 7.45pm | Sky Sports+
Wrexham vs Reading | 7.45pm | Sky Sports+
Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers | 7.45pm | Sky Sports+
Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion | 7.45pm | Sky Sports+
Fulham vs Cambridge United | 7.45pm | Sky Sports+
Lincoln City vs Chelsea | 7.45pm | Sky Sports+
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton | 7.45pm | Sky Sports+
Liverpool vs Southampton | 8pm | Sky Sports Football and ITV
Wednesday 24 September
Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City | 7.45pm | Sky Sports+
Newcastle United vs Bradford City | 7.45pm | Sky Sports+
Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster Rovers | 7.45pm | Sky Sports+
Port Vale vs Arsenal | 8pm | Sky Sports Football
