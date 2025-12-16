Is Cardiff v Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea face a trip to Wales to take on Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals knowing that a win keeps them in the hunt for a first domestic trophy under boss Enzo Maresca.

Since taking on the head coach role, Maresca has led Chelsea to winning the Conference League and the Club World Cup but he is yet to earn success in England. The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League but are eight points behind leaders Arsenal and seem unlikely to mount a genuine title challenge.

As such, the Carabao Cup and FA Cup provide the ideal opportunity for Maresca, who recently called out a lack of support from the club, to build on the team’s previous successes.

Chelsea have the easiest draw on paper with Cardiff the lowest ranked team left in the competition. The League One outfit defeated Wrexham in the previous round and sit top of the table with a four point lead pointing to a fine run of form which could surprise the Blues if they aren’t quite at their best tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Cardiff vs Chelsea?

Cardiff vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 16 December at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Team news

For Cardiff, Omair Kellyman is ineligible because he’s on loan from Chelsea and cannot face his parent club. Rubin Colwill will also miss the match as he’s out an ankle injury meaning brother Joel Colwill should return to the front line.

Gabriel Osho and Ollie Tanner will be absentees though the latter is now back in full training after four months out and is on course to be available in the New Year.

Chelsea will be without Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia, Myhaylo Mudryk and Levi Colwill who are all absent through injury. Expect Enzo Maresca to make a heap of changes despite this match being a quarter-final with most of the first choice side - including Reece James and Robert Sanchez - starting on the bench.

Marc Cucurella is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards and Marc Guiu is ineligible having played for Sunderland during his loan spell earlier this year.

Possible line-ups

Cardiff XI: Trott; Ng, Fish, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle, Robertson, Turnbull; Ashford, Salech, J. Colwill

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; George