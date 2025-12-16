Is Cardiff v Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the first League Cup quarter-final
Chelsea face a trip to Wales to take on Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals knowing that a win keeps them in the hunt for a first domestic trophy under boss Enzo Maresca.
Since taking on the head coach role, Maresca has led Chelsea to winning the Conference League and the Club World Cup but he is yet to earn success in England. The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League but are eight points behind leaders Arsenal and seem unlikely to mount a genuine title challenge.
As such, the Carabao Cup and FA Cup provide the ideal opportunity for Maresca, who recently called out a lack of support from the club, to build on the team’s previous successes.
Chelsea have the easiest draw on paper with Cardiff the lowest ranked team left in the competition. The League One outfit defeated Wrexham in the previous round and sit top of the table with a four point lead pointing to a fine run of form which could surprise the Blues if they aren’t quite at their best tonight.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Cardiff vs Chelsea?
Cardiff vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 16 December at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.
Team news
For Cardiff, Omair Kellyman is ineligible because he’s on loan from Chelsea and cannot face his parent club. Rubin Colwill will also miss the match as he’s out an ankle injury meaning brother Joel Colwill should return to the front line.
Gabriel Osho and Ollie Tanner will be absentees though the latter is now back in full training after four months out and is on course to be available in the New Year.
Chelsea will be without Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia, Myhaylo Mudryk and Levi Colwill who are all absent through injury. Expect Enzo Maresca to make a heap of changes despite this match being a quarter-final with most of the first choice side - including Reece James and Robert Sanchez - starting on the bench.
Marc Cucurella is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards and Marc Guiu is ineligible having played for Sunderland during his loan spell earlier this year.
Possible line-ups
Cardiff XI: Trott; Ng, Fish, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle, Robertson, Turnbull; Ashford, Salech, J. Colwill
Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; George
