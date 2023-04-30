Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682854504

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 30 April 2023 11:00
Comments
A general view of Cardiff City Stadium
A general view of Cardiff City Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682854462

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town

Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 April 2023 12:34
1682854412

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town

30 April 2023 12:33
1682854358

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town

Hand ball by Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town).

30 April 2023 12:32
1682854253

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town

Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

30 April 2023 12:30
1682854211

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town

30 April 2023 12:30
1682854142

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.

30 April 2023 12:29
1682853951

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town

30 April 2023 12:25
1682853941

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town

30 April 2023 12:25
1682853918

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town

30 April 2023 12:25
1682853913

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box.

30 April 2023 12:25

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in