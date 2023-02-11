Jump to content

Liveupdated1676128263

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 14:01
A general view of Cardiff City Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128205

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).

11 February 2023 15:10
1676128081

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128032

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Romaine Sawyers.

11 February 2023 15:07
1676128031

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

Attempt blocked. Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.

11 February 2023 15:07
1676128009

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

11 February 2023 15:06
1676127918

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough).

11 February 2023 15:05
1676127825

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

11 February 2023 15:03
1676127758

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

11 February 2023 15:02
1676127757

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

First Half begins.

11 February 2023 15:02
1676127513

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough

11 February 2023 14:58

