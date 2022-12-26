Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1672075443

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium

Sports Staff
Monday 26 December 2022 16:15
Comments
A general view of Cardiff City Stadium
A general view of Cardiff City Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1672075342

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers

Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26 December 2022 17:22
1672075324

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers

26 December 2022 17:22
1672075273

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers

26 December 2022 17:21
1672075259

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

26 December 2022 17:20
1672075208

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers

26 December 2022 17:20
1672075191

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers

Tim Iroegbunam (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

26 December 2022 17:19
1672075188

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Tim Iroegbunam (Queens Park Rangers).

26 December 2022 17:19
1672075013

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Cardiff City. Callum O'Dowda tries a through ball, but Kion Etete is caught offside.

26 December 2022 17:16
1672074973

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers

26 December 2022 17:16
1672074970

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers

First Half begins.

26 December 2022 17:16

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in