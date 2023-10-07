Jump to content

Liveupdated1696688944

Cardiff City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696688904

Cardiff City vs Watford

Foul by Iké Ugbo (Cardiff City).

7 October 2023 15:28
1696688819

Cardiff City vs Watford

Attempt missed. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688753

Cardiff City vs Watford

Goal! Cardiff City 1, Watford 0. Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

7 October 2023 15:25
1696688749

Cardiff City vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

7 October 2023 15:25
1696688705

Cardiff City vs Watford

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.

7 October 2023 15:25
1696688699

Cardiff City vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Ollie Tanner (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

7 October 2023 15:24
1696688657

Cardiff City vs Watford

Foul by Ollie Tanner (Cardiff City).

7 October 2023 15:24
1696688541

Cardiff City vs Watford

Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box.

7 October 2023 15:22
1696688308

Cardiff City vs Watford

Foul by Perry Ng (Cardiff City).

7 October 2023 15:18
1696688287

Cardiff City vs Watford

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

7 October 2023 15:18

