Barrow sign goalkeeper Paul Farman on two-year contract

Barrow have announced the signing of goalkeeper Paul Farman on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old becomes the second player to sign for the Bluebirds from Carlisle this week after Offrande Zanzala signed for Mark Cooper’s side on Monday.

Farman joins Barrow with over 400 career appearances as preparations begin for a second straight campaign in Sky Bet League Two

Barrow finished five points above the League Two relegation zone and bring Farman, who helped Carlisle to a 10th-place finish last season.