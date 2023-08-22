Chelsea suffer blow with Carney Chukwuemeka injury update

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Carney Chukwuemeka has been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury in a major blow to Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The teenager had started both of Chelsea’s opening Premier League games under Pochettino but came off in the second half of the defeat at West Ham.

He underwent surgery on Monday, and posted on Instagram: “Minor setback but I will be back stronger than ever. Thank you Chelsea fans for your love and support. See you soon.”

more to follow...