Chelsea suffer blow with Carney Chukwuemeka injury update

Chukwuemeka had earned a starting place in Mauricio Pochettino’s new-look Chelsea team but now faces a period of rehabilitation

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 22 August 2023 08:13
<p>Carney Chukwuemeka hobbles off after injuring his knee at West Ham</p>

Carney Chukwuemeka hobbles off after injuring his knee at West Ham

(EPA)

Carney Chukwuemeka has been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury in a major blow to Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The teenager had started both of Chelsea’s opening Premier League games under Pochettino but came off in the second half of the defeat at West Ham.

He underwent surgery on Monday, and posted on Instagram: “Minor setback but I will be back stronger than ever. Thank you Chelsea fans for your love and support. See you soon.”

more to follow...

