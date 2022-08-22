Manchester United confirm Casemiro signing in €60m transfer from Real Madrid

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid in a €60m (£50.8m) deal that could include a further €10m (£8.5m) in potential add-ons.

The 30-year-old Brazil international has signed a four-year deal with the option of a further year after completing his medical at Old Trafford.

A five-time Champions League winner, Casemiro becomes United’s biggest signing of the summer under Erik ten Hag and strengthens the problem position of central midfield.

United moved for Casemiro after being frustrated in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and acted swiftly to complete the deal following the 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend and announced it ahead of kick-off against Liverpool on Monday night.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Friday that the European champions would not stand in Casemiro’s way after the player informed the club of his desire to leave.

Casemiro did not start Madrid’s opening LaLiga match of the season following the €80m arrival of France international Aurelian Tchouameni earlier this summer and was convinced to join United following initial talks.

At United, Casemiro will be reunited with former Real Madrid team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, players he won three successive Champions League titles alongside between 2016 and 2018.

He joins a team who are low on confidence following a shambolic start to the season, however, with United losing both of their opening games under Ten Hag amid uncertainty over Ronaldo’s future as well as the club’s ownership.

United sit bottom of the Premier League table ahead of their home match against rivals Liverpool, a fixture Casemiro was naturally unable to play in as the deadline to register new players was on Friday.

Casemiro could instead make his debut away at Southampton next Saturday.