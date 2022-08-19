Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Casemiro after agreeing an initial €60m (£50.8m) fee with Real Madrid, plus an additional €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons.

The 30-year-old midfielder is set to sign a four-year contract with the option of a further year, though medical and visa issues are unlikely to allow him to play against Liverpool on Monday.

Casemiro’s arrival will finally reinforce United’s midfield, which is an area of the pitch that manager Erik ten Hag has been hoping to strengthen all summer.

The Brazil international will hope to help United hit back from a miserable start to the 2022/23 season, having lost both of their opening Premier League games.

United currently sit bottom of the table and efforts to add more depth to Ten Hag’s squad have intensified in the wake of chastening defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Midfield has been a priority since the start of the window and Christian Eriksen’s arrival was welcomed, but Casemiro offers some of the defensive stability that United have so often lacked recent years.

The Brazil international has faced a fight for a regular starting place at the Santiago Bernabeu since the €80m arrival of Aurelian Tchouameni from Monaco earlier this summer, despite his integral role to Madrid’s success over the past decade.

Casemiro is a former team-mate of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane from his time in Madrid, as well as being a three-time La Liga winner and five-time Champions League winner along the way.

If Casemiro joins, United will remain interested in reinforcing other areas of their squad, with options in the attack, at right back and as a backup goalkeeper being explored.