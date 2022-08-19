Jump to content
Yannick Carrasco ‘among options’ for Erik ten Hag as Manchester United eye ‘spending spree’

Everton’s rumoured offer for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is now off.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 19 August 2022 07:33
Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco has been linked with Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)
Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco is reportedly the latest player to draw the attention of under-fire Manchester United. The Telegraph says the 28-year-old Belgium forward is among a number of options for Erik Ten Hag, with an expected big money deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro likely to kick off a signing spree.

The Times says Everton’s rumoured offer for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is now off. Everton manager Frank Lampard is believed to have made the decision to walk away from the deal, despite the 26-year-old being available for less than £20million.

Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea future is in doubt (John Walton/PA)

Back to United, the Daily Mail reports Chelsea have left a possible loan deal for Christian Pulisic up to the American himself. Club bosses have told the 23-year-old forward he can go to Old Trafford – and the prospect of more playing time – if he first agrees to a contract extension.

Fulham are negotiating a price with Roma for winger Justin Kluivert after agreeing to terms with the 23-year-old, according to The Guardian.

Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bernardo Silva: Sky Sports says Manchester City are set to rebuff interest from Paris St Germain and Barcelona for the 28-year-old midfielder.

Hans Vanaken: Sky Sports also reports West Ham are believed to have made a second bid for the Club Bruges midfielder.

