Celtic chairman quits club after receiving ‘intolerable’ levels of abuse

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell is to step down from the board at the end of the year after receiving "intolerable" levels of "abuse and threats".

Current non-executive director Brian Wilson is taking over as interim chairman until a permanent replacement is found.

The decision comes amid fan protests at Celtic's poor performances this season, as well as their disappointing transfer business in the summer.

"It is with sadness that I announce my decision to stand down as chairman," Lawwell said, who will leave his role on 31 December.

"I believe that my 18 years as chief executive and three years as chairman have shown my ability to meet and overcome challenges on many fronts, but abuse and threats from some sources have increased and are now intolerable.

"They have dismayed and alarmed my family. At this stage in my life, I don't need this. I cannot accept this and so I leave the club I have loved all my life.

"The motivations and aims of these detractors can be investigated by others. I prefer to look back on my career at Celtic with deep gratitude and satisfaction."

The announcement came hours before new manager Wilfred Nancy takes his side to face Dundee United at Tannadice, with the Frenchman having lost his first three games in charge after succeeding Brendan Rodgers, who resigned in October and is on the verge of joining Saudi side Al-Qadisah.

This included Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against St Mirren at Hampden, a crushing blow early into Nancy’s tenure.

open image in gallery Peter Lawwell leaves Celtic with Wilfred Nancy struggling at the helm ( Getty Images )

"My time at the club has brought joy to someone whose memories as a Celtic fan include standing as a schoolboy on the terraces as the European Cup was paraded at Celtic Park on that magical night in 1967," Lawwell added.

"I have subsequently watched some great European nights at Paradise and am proud that the club has played group-stage football in all but two of the last 21 years while also enjoying domestic dominance.

"My life at the club has included dramatic ups and downs in football, but they have also given me the experience, drive and desire, which I will take on to my next project, whatever and wherever that may be."

