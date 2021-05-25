Celtic to welcome David Moyes’ West Ham to Glasgow for pre-season friendly

David Moyes’ West Ham will visit Celtic Park to conclude a pre-season programme for the Hoops.

The Parkhead club have yet to appoint a new manager, with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe still the frontrunner, but details of their preparations for next season have been announced.

Following Celtic’s Champions League qualifying match on July 20 or 21, former Celtic defender Moyes will bring his side north of the border on July 24, with the match in Glasgow kicking off at 3pm.

Before that, between July 5-14, Celtic will move to a state-of-the-art training facility in Wales to undertake a pre-season training camp.

The Hoops will play three behind-closed-doors game against English opposition: they face an as-yet unconfirmed club on July 7, Charlton on July 10 and Bristol City on July 14.

On returning to Glasgow, Celtic will host Sky Bet Championship side Preston on July 17 with a 5.30pm kick-off.