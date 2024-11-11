Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Remembrance Sunday minute’s silence ahead of Celtic’s match with Kilmarnock was stopped after just nine seconds due to Celtic fans booing and chanting pro-IRA songs.

After referee Nick Walsh blew his whistle to start the minute’s silence before the Scottish Premiership clash at Rugby Park, a number of supporters in the away end started singing a song about the death of Aidan McAnespie, who was shot by a British soldier at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland in 1988.

A section of Celtic fans also waved Irish and Palestinian flags and raised a series of banners which read: “From Balfour to Starmer, the crimes of the empire live on, Britain is committing genocide in Gaza.”

Referee Walsh opted to end the pre-match show of respect – which commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth service people in the two world wars and other conflicts – after just nine seconds, leading Kilmarnock fans to boo and heckle those who had disturbed the silence.

The protests had been obvious during TV coverage, leading Sky Sports commentator Ian Crocker to apologise, saying: “Sorry if you were offended with the disturbance to the silence.”

This came after loud booing had first been heard from the Celtic end as Kilmarnock captain Kyle Vassell approached the middle of the pitch with a wreath.

A group of Celtic fans who were situated where the banners were unveiled later outlined their reasons for the protest. A statement on the X account of North Curve Celtic read: “Today, on Armistice Day, we highlight the hypocrisy and shame of the British establishment and others who selectively mourn the loss of life and fail to support an armistice to the ongoing genocide in Palestine.”

Both managers critcised the fans’s behaviour and the decision to stop the minute’s silence early, with Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes including the latter latter complaint amid wider frustration with the referee not giving his side any decision during the 2-0 loss.

“(We) don’t get those decisions. Celtic even decide when the minute’s silence stops. We don’t get these decisions,” said McInnes.

And regarding the silence being interrupted, he added: “I thought it was awful. Awful. Why? I’m not going into it, I’m not a politician or anything but it’s our ground, it’s our minute’s silence. I don’t get why we shouldn’t have the wherewithal just to stand and show a bit of respect for one minute.”

open image in gallery Kilmarnock boss Derek MacInnes criticised the fans’s behaviour and the decision to end the minute’s silence early ( Steve Welsh/PA Wire )

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers agreed that the minute’s silence should have been completed.

“I think if it’s a minute silence, it should be a minute,” said Rodgers. “That’s the reality of it. You guys know the script up here at this time of the year. It’s always a challenge.

“But if it’s a minute silence, it’s a minute silence. I think we all want to respect that. And we understand that some don’t. So it can be a divisive one.

“Like I say, I understand but really, my chat is for the football and that’s something else that sits outside of that, sadly.”

Additional reporting by PA