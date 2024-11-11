Why do some Celtic fans boo Remembrance Sunday?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Remembrance Sunday commemorations were aborted at Kilmarnock this weekend as a portion of Celtic fans booed and sang pro-IRA songs.

Away supporters booed as Kilmarnock captain Kyle Vassell laid a wreath in the centre circle. They then drowned out an attempted minute’s silence with a song about the death of Aidan McAnespie , who was killed by a British soldier at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland in 1988.

Sky Sports commentator Ian Crocker apologised, saying: “Sorry if you were offended with the disturbance to the silence.”

Historical links

Celtic have long-held historical links to Ireland and Irish Republicanism, a relationship reflected in the name as well as the team’s green and white colours. The club was founded by an Irish Catholic Marist, Brother Walfrid, and many of the early players were of Irish descent after immigrating to the east of Glasgow, escaping famine and political unrest.

Celtic’s traditionally Catholic identity has long been pitched against Rangers, who came to represent the long-standing Protestant Unionist community of Glasgow. The city’s sectarian divide is a complex mix of religion, history, sport and politics, stoked by The Troubles conflict in Northern Ireland during the latter part of the 20th century, and down the years it has been most vividly demonstrated through its football clubs.

Celtic’s association with Irish Republicanism underpins some fans’ rejection and disapproval of Remembrance Sunday, which commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth military personnel and is marked around the anniversary of the end of World War I.

The annual period of remembrance in Britain has been criticised for “glorifying war”, while football’s relationship with the poppy symbol has been labelled “an obsession”, although the British Royal Legion insists: “Remembrance does not glorify war and its symbol, the red poppy, is a sign of both Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future. Wearing a poppy is is never compulsory but is greatly appreciated by those who it is intended to support.”

open image in gallery James McClean refused to wear a poppy during the Remembrance Sunday commemorations ( Gary Oakley/PA Wire )

Objection is not just confined to Celtic fans and was recently displayed by Wrexham midfielder James McClean, who hails from Creggan in Derry, home to several victims of Bloody Sunday when British soldiers shot 26 unarmed civilians during a protest in 1972, killing 14 people. He has always refused to wear a poppy, despite vitriol from fans, and made his feelings clear on the weekend by standing separately from his teammates during a minute’s silence.

Before the game at Kilmarnock, a section of Celtic fans also waved Irish and Palestinian flags and raised a series of banners which read: “From Balfour to Starmer, the crimes of the empire live on, Britain is committing genocide in Gaza.”

A supporters’ group, North Curve Celtic, wrote on X: “Today, on Armistice Day, we highlight the hypocrisy and shame of the British establishment and others who selectively mourn the loss of life and fail to support an armistice to the ongoing genocide in Palestine.”

open image in gallery Celtic fans wear T-shirts reading ‘free Palestine’ during a recent Champions League game ( Getty Images )

‘Show a bit of respect’

Both managers criticised the fans’s behaviour and the decision to stop the minute’s silence early, with Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes including the latter latter complaint amid wider frustration with the referee not giving his side any decision during the 2-0 loss.

“(We) don’t get those decisions. Celtic even decide when the minute’s silence stops. We don’t get these decisions,” said McInnes.

And regarding the silence being interrupted, he added: “I thought it was awful. Awful. Why? I’m not going into it, I’m not a politician or anything but it’s our ground, it’s our minute’s silence. I don’t get why we shouldn’t have the wherewithal just to stand and show a bit of respect for one minute.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers agreed that the minute’s silence should have been completed.

“I think if it’s a minute silence, it should be a minute,” said Rodgers. “That’s the reality of it. You guys know the script up here at this time of the year. It’s always a challenge.

“But if it’s a minute silence, it’s a minute silence. I think we all want to respect that. And we understand that some don’t. So it can be a divisive one. Like I say, I understand but really, my chat is for the football and that’s something else that sits outside of that, sadly.”