Celtic welcome Lazio to Glasgow seeking their first points of this season’s Champions League campaign.

The Scottish club suffered an opening defeat at Feyenoord in Group E, with both Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm sent off.

Lazio, meanwhile, opened with a home draw against Atletico Madrid as goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scored a dramatic stoppage time equaliser.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are struggling in Serie A, though, having won just twice in their first seven league games.

When is Celtic vs Lazio?

Celtic vs Lazio is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 October at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Celtic’s Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm are suspended after their red cards against Feyenoord, but Joe Hart is back available after serving a domestic suspension at the weekend and should start in goal. Centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers is expected to remain out until after the international break with his hamstring issue, while Liel Abada remains absent after picking up an injury to his thigh while away with Israel in September.

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri had hoped to give Ciro Immobile a day off before the 2-0 league defeat to Milan, but was forced to use the striker from the bench despite Immobile’s hip flexor issue. It may be that the Italian is able to start up front here, while a midfield reshuffle is also likely after youngster Nicolò Rovella started in that Serie A loss.

Line-ups

Celtic XI: Hart; Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma

Lazio XI: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Casale, Pellegrini; Kamada, Vecino, Alberto; Anderson, Zaccagni; Immobile.

Prediction

A score draw. Celtic 2-2 Lazio.