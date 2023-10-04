Newcastle vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Newcastle welcome Kylian Mbappe and PSG to St James’ Park in pursuit of their first goal and win of their Champions League campaign
Newcastle United entertain Paris Saint-Germain as they continue their exciting Champions League journey with Eddie Howe’s side hoping to kick-start their campaign after a goalless draw in Milan.
Kylian Mbappe is leading a newlook PSG outfit, with Luis Enrique reshaping the profile and philosophy behind the Qatari-owned side as they look to claim a first European crown after the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar.
A thrilling display to ease past Dortmund last time out, with Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi makes Les Parisiens one of the strongest challengers to Manchester City and Real Madrid. Howe's side defeated Burnley 2-0 last weekend, with Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak on the shoresheet.
Sean Longstaff on reaction to Newcastle’s European tour
Newcastle United are playing in the Champions League for the first time in two decades and the fans are fully embracing the moment.
They enjoyed themselves on the trip to Milan, for Newcastle’s opener, and are well prepared for tonight’s clash with PSG.
Newcastle midfielder, Sean Longstaff, shed some light on his experience with the fans after explaining how his father enjoyed the trip to Italy.
“You see the videos of them by the canal in Milan,” he said, “My old man was there and he said he absolutely loved it – he enjoyed it so it must have been a good trip!
“It’s been amazing, and we’re happy to be here. But we’re also looking to progress.”
The twin tensions which explain Newcastle and PSG’s very modern rivalry
In the months before the Newcastle takeover, as Qatar was facing increasing criticism ahead of the 2022 World Cup, there were discussions within the state over their football strategy going forward. That came amid reports they were willing to sell Paris Saint-Germain.
All of that changed the second that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed the purchase of Newcastle. From then, Qatar were sticking with PSG, going all in and potentially even further. The attempt to buy Manchester United through Sheikh Jassim soon followed.
Qatar just couldn’t be seen to exit a field as influential as football once their biggest regional rivals were entering. It was too important, especially in the aftermath of the Gulf blockade.
Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain have never played a competitive fixture, but instead, this first meeting in the Champions League is framed by geopolitical tensions between Gulf states Saudi Arabia and Qatar
Newcastle vs PSG prediction
Here are the latest odds and match prediction for tonight’s Champions League clash:
Newcastle win - 8/5
Draw - 27/10
PSG win - 29/20
Newcastle will use home advantage to surprise PSG with their attacking flair. It should be an entertaining encounter with goals at both ends but PSG’s star power and European experience should secure them an away win.
Newcastle 2-3 PSG.
Predicted line-ups
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.
Early team news
Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Sven Botman are all expected to miss out for Newcastle due to injury, though Callum Wilson’s hamstring injury means the striker is a major doubt. Eddie Howe suggested Joelinton’s early subsitution against Burnley was not due to a serious issue and the Brazilian faces a late fitness test.
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe appears to have overcome an ankle problem and is likely to start, but Nuno Mendes has joined a long-term injury list that also includes Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Asensio.
How to watch Newcastle vs PSG
Newcastle vs PSG is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 October at St James’ Park in Newcastle.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.
Newcastle vs PSG
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Newcastle’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Tonight’s match up is an exciting one in Group F as Eddie’s Howe’s men have the chance to move to the top of the table.
They secured a draw against AC Milan on their return to the European top-flight but must now take on the Ligue 1 champions who will be led by star striker Kylian Mbappe.
PSG defeated Borussia Dortmund in their opening group game and will see tonight’s encounter at St. James’ Park as another opportunity to cement their grip on the ‘group of death’.
Les Parisiens are one of the strongest challengers to Manchester City and Real Madrid who are the favourites to win the Champions League this season and a positive outing against Newcastle would show off their credentials.
In contrast, Newcastle are finding their feet on the European stage and will want to surprise the French champions. They come into the match in good form and will certainly look to secure a first win of their campaign at home this evening.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates throughout the night so stick with us as Newcastle take on Paris Saint-Germain.
