✕ Close 'No, impossible': Tom Holland asks Kylian Mbappe to join Spurs

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newcastle United entertain Paris Saint-Germain as they continue their exciting Champions League journey with Eddie Howe’s side hoping to kick-start their campaign after a goalless draw in Milan.

Kylian Mbappe is leading a newlook PSG outfit, with Luis Enrique reshaping the profile and philosophy behind the Qatari-owned side as they look to claim a first European crown after the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

A thrilling display to ease past Dortmund last time out, with Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi makes Les Parisiens one of the strongest challengers to Manchester City and Real Madrid. Howe's side defeated Burnley 2-0 last weekend, with Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak on the shoresheet.

Follow the latest news and updates from Newcastle vs PSG below and get the latest odds and tips here.