Kylian Mbappe frustrated as PSG humbled by Newcastle in Champions League

Newcastle stunned Paris Saint-Germain on their first Champions League match at St James’ Park in 20 years as goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar sealed a famous 4-1 win.

Newcastle took the lead midway through the first half when Almiron steered a composed finish inside the post before Burn doubled their lead before the break with a towering heder, awarded following a VAR check.

Longstaff added a dream third for Eddie Howe’s side and although Lucas Hernandez pulled one back for the visitors, the French champions and star forward Kylian Mbappe were subdued as they suffered a shock defeat.

Schar then scored a screamer in stoppage time to cap a stunning night, and Newcastle’s victory puts them top of Group F after two games, with Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan playing out a goalless draw in Germany.Here are how the players rated from St James’ Park.

Newcastle United

Nick Pope, 7

PSG barely had a shot in the first half and the England international - who was so busy last time out to earn a point in the San Siro - was mainly a spectator here. Could not do too much about Hernandez’s header, as PSG pulled one back.

Kieran Trippier, 8

The right back faced the sizeable task of marking Kylian Mbappe but was faultless against the best player in the world. Add in the quality of his set-pieces and an assist and this was another great performance from the England international.

Jamaal Lascelles, 8

Newcastle’s captain would not have expected to start but was excellent as a replacement for Sven Botman. Was solid in the heart of defence and made an outstanding recovering challenge on Dembele.

Fabian Schar, 9

The defender’s stunning strike from the edge of the box capped off another impressive night from the centre-back, who was sharp to PSG’s movement and kept the visiting stars quiet throughout. That he also has so much quality going forward is a real bonus.

Dan Burn, 8

You feared the worst when the towering full-back lined up against the tricky Ousmanne Dembele, but it was Burn who gave PSG more problems. Doubled their lead with a dream goal, powering a header past Donnarumma.

(Getty Images)

Sean Longstaff, 8

If anyone deserved a Champions League goal at St James’ Park, it was him. Shone in midfield on what was the biggest night of his career. Barely gave the ball away and smashed in a stunning third goal after half time.

Bruno Guimaraes, 7

The Brazilian was full of quality touches and flicks to help Newcastle break forward against PSG. The timing of his pass is so often excellent.

Sandro Tonali, 7

Helped Newcastle settle with his energy and drive in the opening stages, and looked more at home on the left side of the midfield three.

Miguel Almiron, 9

Even with the talent on display at St James’ Park, Almiron was the most dangerous forward on the pitch. Kept his head to steer a precise first-time finish past Donnarumma for Newcastle’s opening goal and was a menace throughout.

(Getty Images)

Alexander Isak, 7

Led the line well and was a handful the PSG centre-backs could not deal with, even if it was others in the Newcastle side who made the difference on the night.

Anthony Gordon, 7

Another who rose to the occasion. Pressed furiously from the front and set the tone from the first few minutes as he closed down Hakimi and Marquinhos and then made sure he did his defensive work at the other end.

Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma, 3

The Italian was faced with an onslaught of shots and crumbled. If the fact both of Newcastle’s first-half goals came from rebounds suggested he could have done better, there was no doubt about the third as Longstaff’s shot went through his hands. A big player who went missing, but far from the only one.

Achraf Hakimi, 4

The right back looked to be a key outlet for PSG with his runs forward but was largely pinned back by the lively duo of Gordon and Tonali. Fortunately for him, the defensive mess in the PSG back four was on the other side.

Marquinhos, 3

What was the PSG captain thinking with his careless ball into midfield? The experienced centre-back was punished by Almiron and looked spooked by the occasion.

Milan Skriniar, 3

Left an ocean of space for Longstaff to run into for Newcastle’s third goal. It summed up a complete mess of a defensive performance from PSG.

(Getty Images)

Lucas Hernandez, 4

The Frenchman was run ragged by the excellent Almiron and was nowhere to be seen for Longstaff’s third goal. Popped up to pull one back.

Manuel Ugarte, 4

If PSG’s approach seemed to leave him isolated in midfield, the defensive midfielder struggled to adapt. Needed to move it quicker and looked overwhelmed.

Warren Zaire Emery, 7

Despite his age, the 17-year-old led by example and was the key link between PSG’s defence and attack with his bursts forward from midfield. Perhaps the only PSG player to come away with any credit tonight.

Ousmane Dembele, 6

Went close at 0-0 with a wicked volley from Mbappe’s cross that just went past the post. You thought he could have troubled Burn but hardly tested him enough, although he was still the brightest of PSG’s forwards and stun Pope’s palms with a sharp volley late on.

Kylian Mbappe, 3

Found no joy on the wing in the first half so drifted along the frontline after the break - but still struggled to get into the game until very late on. This is Mbappe’s team now and you expect him to take more responsibility, but he looks like a player who is ready to move on.

(REUTERS)

Randal Kolo Muani, 3

A largely anonymous performance. Hardly saw the ball and it was no surprise that he was taken off before the hour.

Goncalo Ramos, 4

The striker was unlucky with a strike that was deflected just wide but was otherwise quiet.