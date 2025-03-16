Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic fans were restrained by police and stewards after reacting angrily to a Rangers player seen spraying them with water in a fiery Old Firm clash.

Vaclav Cerny could be seen running down the touchline after substitute Hamza Igamane struck a sensational late winner for Rangers to clinch a 3-2 win over Celtic at Parkhead.

Interim head coach Barry Ferguson was also seen kissing a football after the late strike, with furious Celtic supporters arguing with police and stewards shortly afterwards by the touchline alongside the dugouts.

It was the first time since 2023 that away fans were permitted inside Parkhead for an Old Firm game, which saw 2,500 supporters in blue and white two hours before kick-off with safety nets added around them.

And the fiery affair delivered plenty of drama in a five-goal thriller, capping a fine week for Barry Ferguson’s side after progressing to the Europa League quarter-finals after a penalty shoot-out victory over Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

open image in gallery Rangers players celebrate in front of their fans ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

Nico Raskin had headed the visitors in front from a corner in the fourth minute before fellow midfielder Mohamed Diomande added a second in the 37th minute and Barry Ferguson's side should have been further ahead at the interval.

The Light Blues booked a Europa League quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Fenerbahce at Ibrox on Thursday but 120 minutes took its toll after half-time.

open image in gallery Rangers fans celebrate in the stands ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

Hoops attacker Daizen Maeda pulled a goal back three minutes into the second half and midfielder Reo Hatate levelled in the 75th minute.

But Rangers raced up the other end in the 88th minute and striker Igamane, only on a matter of minutes, fired high into the net for his side's first win at Celtic Park since 2020.

