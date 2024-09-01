Celtic v Rangers LIVE: Result and reaction as hosts cruise to victory in first Old Firm derby of the season
Celtic 3-0 Rangers: Goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo and Callum McGregor secured victory for the hosts
Celtic cruised to victory over Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season to continue their perfect Scottish Premiership start.
First-half goals from Daizen Maeda and Kyogo set the home side on course at Celtic Park, before captain Callum McGregor’s fine second half strike added gloss to a commanding performance. After a bright opening ten minutes, Rangers seldom threatened, with Brendan Rodgers’ side now four wins from four and yet to concede in the league this season.
Philippe Clement had expressed hope that his refreshed Rangers squad could challenge their rivals , but a gulf in class was evident throughout. A fourth consecutive win at home over their cross-city foes leaves Celtic level on points with high-flying Aberdeen at the top of the table, with the visitors already five points back and any prospect of a title fight surely distant.
Re-live all the action from the Old Firm derby below.
Callum McGregor and Celtic underline difference in class in Old Firm win over Rangers
Celtic captain Callum McGregor underlined the difference in class between the Scottish Premiership champions and Rangers with a brilliant strike to round off a 3-0 Old Firm victory at Parkhead.
McGregor delivered his second screamer of the season to add to first-half goals from Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi as Celtic went above Aberdeen on goal difference and five points ahead of their city rivals.
Celtic underline difference in class in Old Firm win over Rangers
Celtic 3-0 Rangers: Captain Callum McGregor produced another fine strike to seal a comfortable victory for the hosts
Celtic captain Callum McGregor on an Old Firm derby win
“We try to outnumber teams in midfield, and we’ve got speed and great quality up front. That’s the game model, and we keep trying to get better at it every game. We were unlucky not to have a third one before half time, but that was probably a big moment in the game because it gave us belief and settled everyone. Credit to the lads.
“I think when you are feeling good, the game just opens up for you. You see that opportunity to shoot, another good strike, and I’m just buzzing at the minute.”
FT: Celtic 3-0 Rangers
Comprehensive from Celtic, taking complete control in he first half and never looking likely to reliniquish their lead. Another stunner from Callum McGregor added extra gloss as their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season continues.
Big hugs for all of his players from Brendan Rodgers, a very happy man after a show of strength from his side. There’s a gulf between these two at the moment.
FULL TIME! Celtic 3-0 Rangers
Celtic 3-0 Rangers, 90 + 3 minutes
A brilliant save to keep the run without conceding going! Ross McCausland seems certain to score as the ball spins his way inside the Celtic box, but Kasper Schmeichel closes quickly to shut down the space and then spreads himself magnificently to keep the shot out with his right boot.
Celtic 3-0 Rangers, 90 minutes
Celtic still haven’t conceded in the league this season. After a couple of early wobbles, they’ve been rock solid today, with new signing Auston Trusty not needed off the bench.
Four added minutes.
Celtic 3-0 Rangers, 85 minutes
Tom Lawrence’s ball does manage to evade Cameron Carter-Vickers, but it bounces harmlessly up into the arms of Kasper Schmeichel.
Celtic 3-0 Rangers, 83 minutes
Rangers just haven’t threatened often enough in this game. Jefte gets into a crossing position but his cross finds the head of Cameron Carter-Vickers, as most deliveries into the Celtic box have today.
Celtic 3-0 Rangers, 80 minutes
Rangers answer Celtic’s double change with a triple switch. Leon Balogun, Hamza Igamane and Nicolas Raskin will try to salvage something from these final few minutes.
Celtic 3-0 Rangers, 78 minutes
Adam Idah and Luke McCowan - on debut for a club he supported as a youngster after a switch from Dundee last week - replace Kyogo and Reo Hatate. Both of those taken off by Brendan Rodgers looked a little heavy legged, which the Celtic boss will very much hope is simply fatigue rather than anything more sinister.
