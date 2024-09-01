Rangers’ Connor Barron (left) and Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi battle for the ball ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Celtic cruised to victory over Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season to continue their perfect Scottish Premiership start.

First-half goals from Daizen Maeda and Kyogo set the home side on course at Celtic Park, before captain Callum McGregor’s fine second half strike added gloss to a commanding performance. After a bright opening ten minutes, Rangers seldom threatened, with Brendan Rodgers’ side now four wins from four and yet to concede in the league this season.

Philippe Clement had expressed hope that his refreshed Rangers squad could challenge their rivals , but a gulf in class was evident throughout. A fourth consecutive win at home over their cross-city foes leaves Celtic level on points with high-flying Aberdeen at the top of the table, with the visitors already five points back and any prospect of a title fight surely distant.

