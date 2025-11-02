Celtic v Rangers live: Old Firm chaos continues as rivals clash in League Cup semi-finals
Celtic and Rangers clash in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden in what has been an extraordinary season for the Old Firm clubs.
Brendan Rodgers resigned on Monday night, with his departure followed by an extraordinary statement from the club’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.
Martin O’Neill has taken interim charge, 20 years on from the end of his first spell at Parkhead, and the 73-year-old will be thrown into an Old Firm in just his second match back.
There is a new face in the dugout at Rangers, too, with Danny Rohl replacing the sacked Russell Martin. Rohl has overseen back-to-back wins ahead of his first Old Firm.
The first meeting between Rangers and Celtic was a dismal 0-0 draw at Ibrox at the end of August, but there has been plenty of change on both sides of Glasgow in the two months since then.
Celtic thrash Falkirk as Martin O’Neill celebrates winning return
The report from O’Neil’s first game back in the Celtic hotseat:
Martin O'Neill celebrated his Celtic homecoming with a thumping 4-0 win over Falkirk at Parkhead.
The 73-year-old former Hoops manager was installed along with ex-Celtic player Shaun Maloney as the interim management team following the stunning resignation of Brendan Rodgers on Monday night.
Celtic fans continued their protest against Dermot Desmond, the club's major shareholder, and the board outside the stadium before the game due, in part, to a perceived poor summer transfer window.
The influential Desmond sat in the directors' box and watched fellow Irishman Johnny Kenny shoot Celtic into the lead after half an hour and then head in a second 10 minutes later before goals from midfielder Benjamin Nygren and wide-man Sebastian Tounekti in the second half increased the fun factor.
Brendan Rodgers talked himself into trouble and Celtic chaos could lead to the unthinkable
On the loudest nights at Celtic Park, the sound of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is as stirring and defiant as its cousins at Anfield and the Westfalenstadion.
But for Brendan Rodgers, the noise and fallout following his shock resignation from the Scottish champions will leave the 52-year-old walking a lonely path as he packs his bags and departs Lennoxtown for the second time. A stunning, explosive statement from the Celtic majority shareholder, Dermot Desmond, accused Rodgers of acting in a “divisive, misleading, and self-serving” manner that “contributed to a toxic atmosphere” around the club, torching all ties to a manager who had won 11 trophies across his two spells in Glasgow.
When is Celtic v Rangers?
The Scottish League Cup semi-final will kick-off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 November at Hampden Park.
How can I watch it?
Premier Sports has the rights to show the Scottish League Cup, which can be accessed via Sky, Virgin or Amazon Prime platforms. Subscribers can also watch Premier Sports online. Details are here.
Predicted line-ups
Rangers XI: Butland; Djiga, Souttar, Cornelius; Tavernier, Diomande, Raskin, Meghoma; Danilo, Aasgaard; Chermiti
Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Nygren, Hatate; Forrest, Maeda, Tounekti
What is the team news?
Connor Barron is suspended while Rabbi Matondo and Dujon Sterling remain unavailable due to injuries. Danilo is expected to be back after he was withdrawn at half-time against Hibs and Thelo Aasgaard could return to the line-up.
Daizen Maeda and Kieran Tierney are set to be available after recovering from knocks, but Cameron Carter-Vickers is now unavailable due to injury and Alistair Johnson and Kelechi Iheanacho have joined Jota on the sidelines as well.
