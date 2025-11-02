Celtic interim manager Martin O'Neill has made a remarkable return ( Getty Images )

Celtic and Rangers clash in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden in what has been an extraordinary season for the Old Firm clubs.

Brendan Rodgers resigned on Monday night, with his departure followed by an extraordinary statement from the club’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Martin O’Neill has taken interim charge, 20 years on from the end of his first spell at Parkhead, and the 73-year-old will be thrown into an Old Firm in just his second match back.

There is a new face in the dugout at Rangers, too, with Danny Rohl replacing the sacked Russell Martin. Rohl has overseen back-to-back wins ahead of his first Old Firm.

The first meeting between Rangers and Celtic was a dismal 0-0 draw at Ibrox at the end of August, but there has been plenty of change on both sides of Glasgow in the two months since then.

Follow all the action from Hampden in our live blog, below: