Live

Celtic v Rangers live: Old Firm chaos continues as rivals clash in League Cup semi-finals

Both Celtic and Rangers have changed managers since the last Old Firm and meet for a place in the League Cup final

Chris Wilson
Sunday 02 November 2025 11:36 GMT
Comments
Celtic interim manager Martin O'Neill has made a remarkable return
Celtic interim manager Martin O'Neill has made a remarkable return (Getty Images)

Celtic and Rangers clash in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden in what has been an extraordinary season for the Old Firm clubs.

Brendan Rodgers resigned on Monday night, with his departure followed by an extraordinary statement from the club’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Martin O’Neill has taken interim charge, 20 years on from the end of his first spell at Parkhead, and the 73-year-old will be thrown into an Old Firm in just his second match back.

There is a new face in the dugout at Rangers, too, with Danny Rohl replacing the sacked Russell Martin. Rohl has overseen back-to-back wins ahead of his first Old Firm.

The first meeting between Rangers and Celtic was a dismal 0-0 draw at Ibrox at the end of August, but there has been plenty of change on both sides of Glasgow in the two months since then.

Follow all the action from Hampden in our live blog, below:

Celtic thrash Falkirk as Martin O’Neill celebrates winning return

The report from O’Neil’s first game back in the Celtic hotseat:

Martin O'Neill celebrated his Celtic homecoming with a thumping 4-0 win over Falkirk at Parkhead.

The 73-year-old former Hoops manager was installed along with ex-Celtic player Shaun Maloney as the interim management team following the stunning resignation of Brendan Rodgers on Monday night.

Celtic fans continued their protest against Dermot Desmond, the club's major shareholder, and the board outside the stadium before the game due, in part, to a perceived poor summer transfer window.

The influential Desmond sat in the directors' box and watched fellow Irishman Johnny Kenny shoot Celtic into the lead after half an hour and then head in a second 10 minutes later before goals from midfielder Benjamin Nygren and wide-man Sebastian Tounekti in the second half increased the fun factor.

Celtic thrash Falkirk as Martin O’Neill celebrates winning return

Celtic 4-0 Falkirk: Interim boss O’Neill was called in to replace Brendan Rodgers earlier this week
Chris Wilson2 November 2025 11:35

Brendan Rodgers talked himself into trouble and Celtic chaos could lead to the unthinkable

On the loudest nights at Celtic Park, the sound of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is as stirring and defiant as its cousins at Anfield and the Westfalenstadion.

But for Brendan Rodgers, the noise and fallout following his shock resignation from the Scottish champions will leave the 52-year-old walking a lonely path as he packs his bags and departs Lennoxtown for the second time. A stunning, explosive statement from the Celtic majority shareholder, Dermot Desmond, accused Rodgers of acting in a “divisive, misleading, and self-serving” manner that “contributed to a toxic atmosphere” around the club, torching all ties to a manager who had won 11 trophies across his two spells in Glasgow.

Rodgers talked himself into trouble and Celtic chaos could lead to the unthinkable

Rodgers was accused of being ‘toxic’ and ‘divisive’ by Celtic chief Dermot Desmond in an explosive response to his resignation, which leaves an unlikely challenger in pole position for the Scottish title
Chris Wilson2 November 2025 11:25

When is Celtic v Rangers?

The Scottish League Cup semi-final will kick-off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 November at Hampden Park.

How can I watch it?

Premier Sports has the rights to show the Scottish League Cup, which can be accessed via Sky, Virgin or Amazon Prime platforms. Subscribers can also watch Premier Sports online. Details are here.

Chris Wilson2 November 2025 11:17

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: Butland; Djiga, Souttar, Cornelius; Tavernier, Diomande, Raskin, Meghoma; Danilo, Aasgaard; Chermiti

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Nygren, Hatate; Forrest, Maeda, Tounekti

Chris Wilson2 November 2025 11:11

What is the team news?

Connor Barron is suspended while Rabbi Matondo and Dujon Sterling remain unavailable due to injuries. Danilo is expected to be back after he was withdrawn at half-time against Hibs and Thelo Aasgaard could return to the line-up.

Daizen Maeda and Kieran Tierney are set to be available after recovering from knocks, but Cameron Carter-Vickers is now unavailable due to injury and Alistair Johnson and Kelechi Iheanacho have joined Jota on the sidelines as well.

Chris Wilson2 November 2025 11:06

Celtic v Rangers: Scottish League Cup updates

Celtic and Rangers clash in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden in what has been an extraordinary season for the Old Firm clubs.

Brendan Rodgers resigned on Monday night, with his departure followed by an extraordinary statement from the club’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Martin O’Neill has taken interim charge, 20 years on from the end of his first spell at Parkhead, and the 73-year-old will be thrown into an Old Firm in just his second match back.

There is a new face in the dugout at Rangers, too, with Danny Rohl replacing the sacked Russell Martin. Rohl has overseen back-to-back wins ahead of his first Old Firm.

The first meeting between Rangers and Celtic was a dismal 0-0 draw at Ibrox at the end of August, but there has been plenty of change on both sides of Glasgow in the two months since then.

Chris Wilson2 November 2025 11:03

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish League Cup.

The Old Firm sides meet for a place in the first final of the season with both sides already having seen plenty of chaos so far this term.

The match sees Martin O’Neil thrown into an Old Firm derby on his second match after his return, with Danny Rohl hoping to score a huge win in just his fourth match in charge.

We’ll have all the latest updates right here.

Chris Wilson2 November 2025 10:58

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in