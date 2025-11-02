Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic and Rangers clash in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden in what has been an extraordinary season for the Old Firm clubs.

Brendan Rodgers resigned on Monday night, with his departure followed by an extraordinary statement from the club’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Martin O’Neill has taken interim charge, 20 years on from the end of his first spell at Parkhead, and the 73-year-old will be thrown into an Old Firm in just his second match back.

There is a new face in the dugout at Rangers, too, with Danny Rohl replacing the sacked Russell Martin. Rohl has overseen back-to-back wins ahead of his first Old Firm.

The first meeting between Rangers and Celtic was a dismal 0-0 draw at Ibrox at the end of August, but there has been plenty of change on both sides of Glasgow in the two months since then.

When is Celtic v Rangers?

The Scottish League Cup semi-final will kick-off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 November at Hampden Park.

How can I watch it?

Premier Sports has the rights to show the Scottish League Cup, which can be accessed via Sky, Virgin or Amazon Prime platforms. Subscribers can also watch Premier Sports online. Details are here.

What is the team news?

Connor Barron is suspended while Rabbi Matondo and Dujon Sterling remain unavailable due to injuries. Danilo is expected to be back after he was withdrawn at half-time against Hibs and Thelo Aasgaard could return to the line-up.

Daizen Maeda and Kieran Tierney are set to be available after recovering from knocks, but Cameron Carter-Vickers is now unavailable due to injury and Alistair Johnson and Kelechi Iheanacho have joined Jota on the sidelines as well.

Possible line-ups

Rangers XI: Butland; Djiga, Souttar, Cornelius; Tavernier, Diomande, Raskin, Meghoma; Danilo, Aasgaard; Chermiti

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Nygren, Hatate; Forrest, Maeda, Tounekti