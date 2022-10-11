✕ Close Celtic prepare to face RB Leipzig in Group F of Champions League

Celtic have entered the last chance saloon of the Champions League group stages and need to pick up three points tonight if they are to have any hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the competition. The Hoops have only collected one point from their first three matches following a draw with Shakhtar Donetsk and defeats to Real Madrid and RB Leipzig.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were humbled 3-1 in Germany last Wednesday after running out of steam in the second half against RB Leipzig despite an encouraging first 45 minutes. That display encapsulated the story of their Champions League campaign so far where they’ve competed with teams for almost an hour before letting the standards drop towards the end of the game.

The Scottish side will be given a boost by playing at home this evening and come into the match on the back of an injury time winner over St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored in the 95th minute to give Celtic a 2-1 win and could be in line to start tonight after Jota was taken off the pitch at half-time on Saturday.

Follow all the action from Celtic Park after the conclusion of FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City: