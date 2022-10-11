Celtic vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Celtic welcome RB Leipzig as they desperately search for their first Champions League win of the season
Celtic have entered the last chance saloon of the Champions League group stages and need to pick up three points tonight if they are to have any hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the competition. The Hoops have only collected one point from their first three matches following a draw with Shakhtar Donetsk and defeats to Real Madrid and RB Leipzig.
Ange Postecoglou’s side were humbled 3-1 in Germany last Wednesday after running out of steam in the second half against RB Leipzig despite an encouraging first 45 minutes. That display encapsulated the story of their Champions League campaign so far where they’ve competed with teams for almost an hour before letting the standards drop towards the end of the game.
The Scottish side will be given a boost by playing at home this evening and come into the match on the back of an injury time winner over St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored in the 95th minute to give Celtic a 2-1 win and could be in line to start tonight after Jota was taken off the pitch at half-time on Saturday.
Follow all the action from Celtic Park after the conclusion of FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City:
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
72 mins: Chance! Victor Kristiansen slides a lovely ball into the box and curls a pass in behind Ruben Dias. The ball skips over to the far post where Johannesson lunges for the ball but just misses it and it rolls out of play.
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
69 mins: Pep Guardiola may be thinking about making some changes if he wants to still win this game. The quality on the City bench could create a few more chances as this game enters the last 20 minutes.
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
66 mins: Kevin De Bruyne sends a cross into the box but a defender beats Julian Alvarez to it in the air. The visitors then appeal for a penalty from the resultant corner but nothing comes from the incident.
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
63 mins: Manchester City have scored in every game since 13th April which was a 0-0 against Atletico Madrid. That’s a 23 game streak of scoring but it’s looking as though that run is going to end.
Jack Grealish swings a corner into the penalty area and finds Rodri but he can’t control his effort and the ball goes wide of goal.
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
60 mins: Isak Bergmann Johannesson comes on to replace Hakon Arnar Haraldsson for Copenhagen. Half an hour to play in this one and City are being made to work hard after going down to 10-men.
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
57 mins: Close! City attack from the left side with Joao Cancelo pushing high up the pitch. He flicks the ball into the box but it gets nodded out to Alvarez who sends it back to Cancelo.
This time he slides a short pass to Grealish who guides the ball to the byline to match De Bruyne’s run. The midfielder gets to the pass then boots an effort into the near side-netting.
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
54 mins: Khocholava takes out Grealish in the middle of the pitch and gives City a free kick. Grealish has a word with the referee and tells him that he’s been taken out at least four times now and only Valdemar Lund has been given a yellow card.
He’s not very happy out there.
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
51 mins: Mohamed Daramy fires a pass across the box and Akanji works it behind for another corner before heading the set piece away too.
City then take over possession and work up the pitch but there’s no way into the penalty area and the attack fizzles out.
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
48 mins: There hasn’t been any further changes from either manager at half-time. Copenhagen have started the second half well and win themselve a corner after Rodri deflects the ball out of play.
Haraldsson is tasked with taking the set piece but he whips his effort into the side-netting of the goal.
