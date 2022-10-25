(Action Images via Reuters)

Celtic have their sights set on a spot in the Europa League after a promising but ultimately lacklustre Champions League campaign sees them with just one point from four games. They earned that point against tonight’s opponents, Shakhtar Donetsk, in a match that Ange Postecoglou’s men really should have won. But, three points would keep the Hoops in contention to finish third in Group F yet they need to win both of their remaining fixtures which also include a trip to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid on the final game week.

So it’s an uphill battle for the Scottish side who will be focused on getting the job done tonight. Celtic’s problem is that they have not been able to maintain the standards needed to compete in the Champions League for 90 minutes. Their opponents have struck late in the games such as RB Leipzig who scored in the 75th and 84th minutes last time out to win 2-0, having also scored twice after the hour mark to defeat the Hoops in their first encounter. All three of Real Madrid’s winning goals also came in the second half with the only exception being the draw with Shakhtar.

The Ukrainian side are no slouches and even held Madrid to a 1-1 stalemate in their previous European tie. They’ve won their last two league games and come into the match in solid form. Can Celtic finally get a Champions League win under their belts?

Follow all the action as Celtic look to defeat Shakhtar Donetsk: