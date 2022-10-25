Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight - live
Can Celtic defeat Shakhtar and keep their hopes of a spot in the Europa League alive?
Celtic have their sights set on a spot in the Europa League after a promising but ultimately lacklustre Champions League campaign sees them with just one point from four games. They earned that point against tonight’s opponents, Shakhtar Donetsk, in a match that Ange Postecoglou’s men really should have won. But, three points would keep the Hoops in contention to finish third in Group F yet they need to win both of their remaining fixtures which also include a trip to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid on the final game week.
So it’s an uphill battle for the Scottish side who will be focused on getting the job done tonight. Celtic’s problem is that they have not been able to maintain the standards needed to compete in the Champions League for 90 minutes. Their opponents have struck late in the games such as RB Leipzig who scored in the 75th and 84th minutes last time out to win 2-0, having also scored twice after the hour mark to defeat the Hoops in their first encounter. All three of Real Madrid’s winning goals also came in the second half with the only exception being the draw with Shakhtar.
The Ukrainian side are no slouches and even held Madrid to a 1-1 stalemate in their previous European tie. They’ve won their last two league games and come into the match in solid form. Can Celtic finally get a Champions League win under their belts?
Follow all the action as Celtic look to defeat Shakhtar Donetsk:
FT RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
Graham Potter’s Chelsea remain unbeaten in Europe and now they’re into the round of 16 with one group game to spare.
Full-time: RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
90+6 mins: Chelsea qaulify for the knockout stages of the Champions League! They have beaten RB Salzburg in Austria and remain top of Group E with an unassailable 10 points from five games.
All that remains is whether they can sow up the group win tonight but that is out of their hands. They need AC Milan to defeat Dinamo Zagreb and if so the Blues are guaranteed top spot.
Slazburg made it tricky for Graham Potter’s men in the second half but Kai Havertz scored a beauty to give Chelsea the win. It was a great game in the end and Chelsea get the job done.
RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
90+3 mins: Salzburg have put central defender Pavlovic up top as a target man but time is running out for the home side. There’s little breaks in play and Chelsea are taking their time getting play restarted.
Broja carries the ball to the corner and holds it up well. Good play from the forward to eke out a few more seconds.
RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
90 mins: Six minutes of added time to play!
RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
89 mins: Chelsea are being made to work to see out this game. Salzburg are winning corner after corner but the Blues are keeping them out.
Chalobah is up highest to nod the third set piece out of the box but the ball bounces out of play again. The fourth consecutive corner is curled over to Bernardo but Kepa meets the ball in the and punches it away.
A snapshot comes from the edge of the box but the goalkeeper drops low and smothers the ball.
RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
86 mins: Chance! Salzburg continue to try and rescue the game as they win a corner late in the second half. The ball is whipped into the middle and Kepa comes out to flap at the ball.
He doesn’t clear it and it drops kindly for Lucas Gourna-Douath who belts an effort over the crossbar!
RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
83 mins: Thiago Silva lands awkwardly after winning an aerial duel ahead of Roko Simic. The 37-year-old lands on his back and stays down as the referee stops the game.
The Chelsea medical team come on to check him over but it seems as though he’ll be okay to play on.
RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
80 mins: 10 minutes to play in Austria and Chelsea have a decent grip on the game. Graham Potter’s tactical change seem to have slowed the attacking rhythm of the home side.
Remember three points is enough for Chelsea to qualify for the knockouts so they’re content to keep possession and manage the game.
RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
76 mins: With less than 15 minutes to play Graham Potter looks to make Chelsea a bit more defensively solid with two more changes.
Cesar Azpilicueta and Armando Broja come on to replace Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It also looks as though Potter has switched the formation into a back four.
RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
73 mins: Chance! Sterling brings the ball down the left side and waits for Havertz to complete his overlapping run before slipping the ball up to him.
Havertz squares it into the box where Pulisic runs onto the pass but miscues his first time strike. The ball bobbles back tp Gallagher who does smoke one but his shot is blocked by the nearest defender.
