When and where is the 2022 Champions League final?

We are well down the road to European glory now, with just 16 teams who remain in contention to lift the most coveted trophy in club football: the Uefa Champions League.

Last season, an all-Premier League final saw Chelsea edge out Manchester City to claim their second-ever European Cup courtesy of Kai Havertz’s goal. Along with those two sides, Liverpool and Manchester United make up the English quartet still in this year’s competition.

Both of last term’s finalists strengthened again over summer - but so too have French giants Paris Saint-Germain, in a very big way and with an eye on claiming European glory, having added Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and a certain Lionel Messi to their squad, among others. Despite late deadline day drama, Kylian Mbappe also remains.

The traditional Spanish giants Barcelona are certainly at something of an ebb right now and have exited the competition, but Real Madrid retain match-winners in their team - while Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and perhaps Ajax are among those who will aim to go the distance too.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s end-of-season trophy event.

When is the 2022 Champions League final?

The 2022 Champions League final takes place on Saturday 28 May, with a kick-off time of 8pm (UK) / 10pm (Moscow).

Where will the 2022 Champions League final be held?

The final will be held at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

It is known as the Gazprom Arena for sponsorship reasons during the Champions League.

The stadium has a capacity of just under 68,000.

When do the knock-out games begin?

The group stage ran from 14 September through to 8 December, comprising six matchdays.

Now in 2022, the knock-out stage starts from 15 February, the quarter-finals start on 5 April and the semi-finals start on 26 April.

The round of 16 fixtures in full are:

Man City vs Sporting CP

Real Madrid vs PSG

Bayern Munich vs Salzburg

Liverpool vs Inter Milan

Chelsea vs Lille

Villarreal vs Juventus

Benfica vs Ajax

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Who are the favourites to win?

Man City 12/5

Bayern Munich 7/2

Liverpool 5/1

Chelsea 7/1

PSG 7/1

Ajax 14/1

Man United 20/1

Juventus 25/1

Real Madrid 25/1

Atletico Madrid 40/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Lille 250/1

Salzburg 500/1

Sporting 500/1