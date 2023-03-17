Champions League draw produces top-heavy quarter-final line-up

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea will play holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the winners facing either Manchester City or Bayern Munich following a top-heavy draw that produced two blockbuster ties. On the other side of the draw Napoli will face AC Milan in an all-Italian clash while Inter Milan will play Benfica, with one of those sides guaranteed to reach the Champions League final.

Real Madrid defeated Chelsea in last season’s quarter-finals on their way to lifting the Champions League for the 14th time and Friday’s draw produced a repeat of that tie. Manchester City’s quest to win their first Champions League title will also have to be done the hard way, with Pep Guardiola his former club Bayern Munich for the first time, before a potential rematch with Madrid in the last four.

City have added Erling Haaland to the side that were knocked out by Real Madrid in last season’s semi-finals but Carlo Ancelotti’s team remain the team to beat following their thrashing of Liverpool in the round of 16. Serie A leaders Napoli look to be favourites to reach the Istanbul final on the other side of the draw, in what would be a first Champions League final for the Italian club.

The two-legged Champions League last eight ties will be held on 11/12 April and 18/19 April, while the semi-finals will take place across 9/10 May and 16/17 May.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Benfica vs Inter

Man City vs Bayern

Milan vs Napoli

Champions League semi-final draw

Real Madrid vs Chelsea / Man City vs Bayern

Benfica vs Inter / Milan vs Napoli