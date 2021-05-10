When is the Champions League final and where will it be played?

Manchester City and Chelsea will meet in the 2021 Champions League final.

The Premier League leaders booked their place in European football’s showpiece game following a commanding semi-final victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

And Pep Guardiola’s side will be joined in Istanbul by Chelsea after they came out on top over Real Madrid in their semi-final.

It promises to be another intriguing final in Europe’s most prestigious competition, with City bidding for their first ever title and Chelsea looking to add to their tally.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The final will be played on Saturday 29 May.

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on BT Sport.

Where is it?

Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium was all set to host the final. The 76,761 capacity arena was also the venue for the 2005 final between Liverpool and Milan.

However, the Government’s decision to place Turkey on the high-risk ‘red list’ for international travel on Friday evening has thrown plans to stage the all-English showpiece in Istanbul into disarray.

Uefa are now looking at contingency options with Wembley Stadium leading the way to host in the event the game is indeed moved.

Can I buy tickets?

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has told supporters of Chelsea and Manchester City to not travel to Turkey for the match.

However, if the game is switched to London a crowd of 22,500 is expected with both teams set to get a significant allocation.