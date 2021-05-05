Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight
Follow all the live action from the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge this evening as the teams complete their Champions League semi-final tie, with a meeting against Manchester City awaiting the winner.
The aggregate score is 1-1 heading into tonight’s fixture, with Christian Pulisic having netted for Chelsea in the first leg before Karim Benzema pulled Madrid level in the Spanish capital. Still, Thomas Tuchel’s side will take encouragement from their performance in the reverse fixture and that crucial away goal by Pulisic, which will take the Blues into the final if the game ends 0-0 tonight. Chelsea have not reached the Champions League’s showpiece match since their triumph in 2012, while Madrid became the first club to retain the title when they lifted the trophy in 2017 – before securing a three-peat one year later. The 13-time European champions have the pedigree to progress here, but Chelsea under Tuchel seemingly have the potential to go all the way.
Following their 4-1 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain – sealed with a 2-0 home win last night – Man City will stand between the winners of this semi-final and European glory. Having beaten Pep Guardiola’s team in the the FA Cup semi-finals last month, Chelsea might already be dreaming of lifting the Champions League trophy, but Real Madrid cannot be counted out – even amid a disappointing season for Los Blancos. Follow live updates from the semi-final second leg below.
Zidane calls for reinforcements
Chelsea 1 - 0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)
63 mins: Marco Asensio and Federico Valverde come on for Real Madrid to give them more attacking options. Ferland Mendy and Vinicius Junior are the ones replaced. Less than half an hour to go for Chelsea to hold out. The next goal could be a crucial one.
Huge save from Courtois!
Chelsea 1 - 0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)
60 mins: How have Chelsea not scored a second goal yet?! It’s a simple ball over the top that drops for Kai Havertz. His first touch takes it into the penalty area before he goes for goal. Courtois is off his line quickly and he charges Havertz down, throwing his body in front of the ball and blocking the shot to keep Real Madrid in the contest.
Chelsea 1 - 0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)
57 mins: Real Madrid aren’t out of this yet. Casemiro has a shot from the edge of the box blocked before he whips a decent cross into the middle from the right side of the pitch. Benzema is free but the ball comes too close to Mendy in goal and he plucks the ball out of the air.
What a chance for Mount!
Chelsea 1 - 0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)
54 mins: Another goal for Chelsea will kill off this game and Mason Mount has the best opportunity since the restart. A throw in from Azpilicueta comes to Mount who passes it up to Werner before sprinting into the box. Werner backheels the ball back to Mount who only has the goalkeeper to beat. He lifts it over Courtois but fires the effort over the goal.
Chelsea 1 - 0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)
51 mins: Vinicius Junior is doing his best as a makeshift wingback but he’s not the best when it comes to defending. Rudiger flicks a pass up Chilwell with the outside of his right foot. Chilwell brings the ball down and cuts inside as Vinicius clips him giving Chelsea a free kick. Chilwell himself takes it and delivers the set piece into the box. Thiago Silva beats Sergio Ramos to the ball but heads it over the crossbar.
Havertz hits the crossbar!
Chelsea 1 - 0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)
48 mins: It’s almost the perfect start to the second half for Chelsea. Cesar Azpilicueta brings the ball forward down the right wing and delivers a pinpoint accurate cross into the penalty area. Kai Havertz breaks off Eder Militao and wins the header unimpeded. He connects beautifully and beats Thibaut Courtois only for the ball to bounce away off the crossbar.
Chelsea restart the match
Chelsea 1 - 0 Real Madrid (2-1 agg)
Kick off: The Blues are just 45 minutes away from the Champions League final in Istanbul. Another goal will be the icing on the cake but Chelsea just need to keep a clean sheet and they’re through. There’s been no changes from either side as Chelsea get the match back underway.
More of the same needed from Chelsea as they head back out onto the pitch. There’s no sign yet of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane must be giving a long team talk.
Away struggles
Real Madrid are winless in their last four away games against English sides in the Champions League, scoring only two goals across the four games. Their last such victory was against Liverpool back in October 2014, winning 3-0 in the group stage.
