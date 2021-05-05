✕ Close Thomas Tuchel hoping ‘top guy’ N’Golo Kante can win Champions League at Chelsea

Chelsea welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge this evening as the teams complete their Champions League semi-final tie, with a meeting against Manchester City awaiting the winner.

The aggregate score is 1-1 heading into tonight’s fixture, with Christian Pulisic having netted for Chelsea in the first leg before Karim Benzema pulled Madrid level in the Spanish capital. Still, Thomas Tuchel’s side will take encouragement from their performance in the reverse fixture and that crucial away goal by Pulisic, which will take the Blues into the final if the game ends 0-0 tonight. Chelsea have not reached the Champions League’s showpiece match since their triumph in 2012, while Madrid became the first club to retain the title when they lifted the trophy in 2017 – before securing a three-peat one year later. The 13-time European champions have the pedigree to progress here, but Chelsea under Tuchel seemingly have the potential to go all the way.

Following their 4-1 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain – sealed with a 2-0 home win last night – Man City will stand between the winners of this semi-final and European glory. Having beaten Pep Guardiola’s team in the the FA Cup semi-finals last month, Chelsea might already be dreaming of lifting the Champions League trophy, but Real Madrid cannot be counted out – even amid a disappointing season for Los Blancos. Follow live updates from the semi-final second leg below.

