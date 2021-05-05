Champions League Final 2021: What time is Chelsea vs Man City in Istanbul?

Manchester City have booked their place in the Champions League following Tuesday night’s commanding victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

And Pep Guardiola’s side will be joined in Istanbul by Chelsea after they came out on top at Stamford Bridge.

It promises to be another intriguing final in Europe’s most prestigious competition, with City bidding for their first ever title and Chelsea looking to add to their tally.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The final will be played on Saturday 29 May. An exact kick-off time has not yet been confirmed, but 7pm GMT is most likely.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown on BT Sport.

Where is it?

Istanbul’s Attaturk Olympic Stadium will host the final. The 76,761 capacity arena was also the venue for the 2005 final between Liverpool and Milan.

Can I buy tickets?

In theory, fans could be able to attend the final, though the final decision will come down to Turkish officials.

The UK’s ban on non-essential international travel ends on May 17, but Covid-19 cases in Turkey remain high.